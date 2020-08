Professor Mauro Baranzini, economist and dean of the USI Faculty of Economic Sciences explains It is difficult to interpret the data but it will be necessary to wait a few more months to be able to understand the situation and impact on the labour markets.

The lockdown across Ticino has been more severe than across the rest of the country but the number of cross-border commuters has not reduced. At the end of Q2 workers with a G permit (67,311) decreased only slightly (-0.8%) compared to the Q1 of 2020. On the other hand, their number increased by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2019. The trend is also similar in Switzerland, where the number of cross-border commuters rose to 332,117, or 0.6% more than last year quarter and 2.9% more than last year.

‘In my opinion - notes Baranzini - it is obvious that the number of permits has remained more or less the same, but we should know in what percentage these people are active, if they actually work, and if they do it from home. This is why it is difficult to understand from statistics what is really going on: a company can often ask for a permit for a frontier worker, but it does not necessarily have to hire a person’.

‘Overall I am not surprised by the figures - he adds - also because in a crisis like this cross border workers remains in some ways competitive, given that the companies operate with lower profit margins, if not zero or at a loss, and therefore the competitiveness of cross-border commuters, thanks to the fact that they are often paid less than residents, has kept the number of permits high’.

Trend similar to Switzerland

This trend - he specifies - is also found at national level, and therefore there are no factors that are valid only for Ticno, but also for French-speaking Switzerland and that of the North-East. The opportunity to use the reduced time - remembers Baranzini - plays a lot in keeping the frontier worker and the job market in general. And in fact there is a great deal of concern about what will happen when this measure ends’

On the labour market in general - he illustrates - there is a very different trend according to the various sectors. It is true that there is a recovery in catering, hotels and campsites. But we do not know what happens in services such as banking and insurance, and in industry, and especially in sectors in particular difficulties, such as that of components for cars or airplanes. Here either there will be a conversion or the outlook is negative. Instead as an example, those who make turbines are better, because there will always be need for energy. In short, it is difficult to evaluate the general situation.

