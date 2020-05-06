Bars & Restaurants will now have a completely different approach

Bars and restaurants reopen on the 11th May along with this they will have to comply with a certain strict set of requirements to do so. Measures issued by GastroSuisse regarding the reopening of public establishments will add pressure to a category already affected by the closures. However, there are those who prefer to see the glass as half full such as Serge “Seo” Santese, owner of “Bee Lugano”.

“Restaurants will have no problems in adapting to the new rules: for example, customer traceability can be guaranteed by telephone booking, and afterwards by asking the guests for further details. A little different is the question of hygiene measures - even more attention will have to be made and will be costly and meticulous”.

“The price of a simple coffee could go up”

It is fair to say that less staff will be needed than before because social distancing will lead to a limited number of customers at any one time, but precisely for this reason we may see the price of a simple coffee increase. In any case, we cannot alter our premises: as long as everyone sticks to the rules as we hope, then we can continue to cater for social distancing and more. In the end, responsibilities will lie with the public. I have a young clientele. I may have some issues with the 18 - 30 age group. Those above 30 are more aware of the danger and will probably pay more attention to their health.

I believe that aperitifs and buffets will have to disappear for the time being - even prior to this there were questionable hygiene rules. This will also be an opportunity to try and offer customers different alternatives.

Alex Moscatelli from restaurant “Orologio” and “Lugano Bistrot” says “For the restaurant we will not need to change anything, for the bar we will - along with the fact that there will no longer be newspapers available, which could take away a slice of clientele from those smaller coffee shops that have built their business on the trade of those who enjoy reading the paper along with a coffee”.

Some bars risk being brought to their knees by these additional measures

“Not to mention the prohibited counter service, which implies a significant change in habits. I think that some bars really risk being brought to their knees by these additional measures. The aperitif is a moment to enjoy with company when places are full of people. So, instead, there will be just a few customers and with all the directives in place one may lose the urge for it”

