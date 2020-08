At the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon it took Coman a shot in the 59th minute to bring Bayern Munich to the top of Europe. Neymar and Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain, in their first Champions League final, at times suffered from the game of the Germans and failed to win. For the Germans, who already won the championship and the German cup during the season, this is the sixth success in the Champions League.