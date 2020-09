What will Bellinzona look like in 2040?

The classic million-dollar question considering the strategic projects that will see the change in the coming years. Three interdisciplinary groups have participated in the mandate for the elaboration of the Municipal Action Program (PAC) a document that will provide the guidelines for spatial planning for the next two decades. The details will be revealed in the coming days; the exhibition of the works will be set up in for view in the civic palace (from 29 September to 14 October: open from Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 19:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 to 13:00), while on 6 October at 20:00 entrance to the public will be held at the Teatro Sociale; inscriptions on the website www.bellinzona.ch/pac.

The second legislature was decisive

In six months the three teams of specialists have had time to survey the Turrita today and to imagine its possible development. The final evaluation of and panel of experts will be chaired by Riccardo Blumer (director of the Academy of Architecture of the Università della Svizzera italiana) along with four municipal councils who are also members (the mayor Mario Branda and his colleagues Simone Gianini , Mauro Minotti and Giorgio Soldini) - who will prepare the strategic document (the PAC, in fact).

The goal is to be able to finish it by the end of the legislature. Ideally the the first concrete measures contained in the masterplan will be implemented between 2021 and 2025; first of all, the 13 regulatory plans of the former municipalities will be revised in stages.

A touch of internationality

In the bulletin ‘Bellinzona informa’ the three groups are summarised in a few lines. The urbaplan + ADR + LRS & Associés consortium, made up of specialists from Rome, proposed a city close to humans, focusing on ‘the development of a territory whose accessibility is promoted thanks to a sustainable network of proximity’. Urbaplan - with offices in Lausanne, Friborg, Geneva, Neuchâtel and Bern - has mainly operated in French-speaking Switzerland and Africa. Sifting through the website, for example, we found the 40-hectare eco-district in Delémont (canton of Jura), the reorganisation of the Vernier square and the study on the Lausanne station.

Welcome new functions

The digital Bellinzona is the dream of the La Torretta consortium led by the Ticino architect Michele Arnaboldi. The focus is on sharing and connecting the ‘key elements of development of the territory and its liveability’. The concept is that of the ‘smart city’ that in the capital will take shape in the district that will rise in place of the SBB workshops (see CdT last Thursday). Finally, here is the consortium AUC - Office KGDVS - Mosbach paysagistes (with professionals from France, Belgium and Italy) which produced the vision of a simple Turrita with a ‘permeable and flexible territory structure capable of accommodating new functions’.

A town of 44,000 inhabitants

The municipal action program will take into account a city of just over 44,000 inhabitants that covers an area of ​​164 square kilometers and has 25,000 jobs. The Municipality has immediately involved the stakeholders (ie neighbourhood associations, parishes, foundations and other entities) and in the next stages it will do address the public.

The sector that will teach

The Bellinzona of tomorrow is not only the one that will emerge from the municipal action program. There is a sector, the one occupied for over a century by Officine FFS, which from 2026 will be orphaned of its industrial site and relocate to Castione. A model neighbourhood will arise in our latitudes. The works of the five interdisciplinary teams (see the CdT last Thursday) can be admired from 22 October to 7 November in Piazza del Sole. Around the ‘Cathedral’ it will be , well protected and surrounded by greenery, there will be residences, schools and businesses nearby .

Here is the City of 2040, digital and more sustainable

