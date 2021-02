A risky balancing act: this is what the Federal Council was called yesterday, Reopening the entire society is, to date, an objectively impracticable hypothesis - and not only in Switzerland - at least until a large part of the population is immunized. And yesterday Bern made it clear without ifs and buts by announcing rigorously gradual openings: definitive decisions in this regard will be taken only next week, after consultation with the cantons, but it is understood that there will not be too many variations on the subject. The purpose of the partial relaxation of urgent measures is to relaunch social and economic life without losing sight of the other primary objective, namely to avoid an increase in infections.

What is clear in the Federal Council’s decision is that the reopening of all economic sectors would expose the country to non-calculable health risks and most likely to a third wave that would plunge everyone back into a nightmare, with dramatic scenarios. Thus, in Bern, the policy of small steps, of the modular model based on the trend of the epidemiological curve, returns in vogue, never forgotten: Switzerland cannot and does not want to risk making the same mistake as last summer, when an approach excessively soft gave way to the advent of the second wave. Yes: to err is human, to persevere diabolical. And so yesterday the Federal Council took a small step towards a broad relaxation of the restrictive measures,

In short, times are expanding, the sacrifices are not over, our guard must remain high, indeed very high. And the first to reiterate it was the Federal Council, which has not completely yielded to the multiple pressures ffrom those who had waited on yesterday’s date in the hope of a more or less total reopening, in light of the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively under control. But it is a disappointment resulting from a superficial reading of the situation, because inside those smaller and somehow reassuring numbers, there are too many dangerous unknowns lurking, in particular regarding the variants of the virus. Even the Ticino Council of State, in its letter to Bern, asked for a temporal prospect of returning to a certain degree of normality: well, even this request, at the moment, was rejected, precisely because it was premature. We will therefore proceed one step at a time: and not too long and relaxed. On the other hand, this is the only viable strategy: Bern, in particular the Minister of Health Alain Berset, fears a resurgence of the virus after the experience already passed since last November and a materialization of this eventuality would be considerable damage even in terms of credibility of the institutions.

The Federal Council has in fact often come under attack in recent months for the management of the crisis and its approval rating among the public, unnerved and worried, is almost constant. Bern is advancing on a tightrope, doing balancing exercises. Nobody wants to see her fall, as we would fall with her.

