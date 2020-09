The Council of State has passed an ordinance announced the health directorate today. Due to this measure authorities will be able to authorise large demonstrations. The Canton has also decided to reopen the ‘drive-in’ test centre to carry out rapid diagnostic tests of Covid-19 in the area of ​​the fair in the federal city which was closed at the end of June due to the increase in cases of infection.

Meanwhile, in the canton of Zurich, clubs, restaurants and bars can now welcome up to 300 people as long as customers wear a mask. Without the latter the limit is set at 100 people. From the end of August, premises with a sufficient external surface are authorised to admit up to 300 people, of which 100 can be inside.

With the arrival of colder temperatures and the experiences dealt with so far the State Council has decided to relax the provisions - adding the obligation of wearing the mask inside - shared the cantonal government in a note today. Overall, the number of customers inside and out is limited to 300 max.

It is now compulsorary to wear masks in shops, shopping centres and markets - this measure was introduced a month ago and has been extended until the end of October. Zurich remains one of the few Swiss-German cantons with this in place. Finally, following cases of infection in the red light sector, the Zurich State Council has decided on an obligation for prostitutes to collect and verify customer data.

In the meantime, the canton of Neuchâtel has made it compulsory from the beginning of next month to notify the cantonal consumer and veterinary affairs department of all private events with more than 30 people via an online form at least five days in advance this has seen a positive effect in the canton of Jura.

