The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has rejected an application to cull two young wolves in Graubünden. The damages caused to livestock do not justify a regulation intervention in the pack.

In its statement of today, the FOEN responded negatively to the request of the canton of Graubünden to be able to cull two young wolves from the Stagias (GR) pack in the Surselva Valley. The same federal office on September 6 had granted an application to cull three young wolves from the Beverin pack near Thusis (GR).

The FOEN rejected the new Graubünden application, based on the new ordinance that came into force last July, because the harm to protected livestock is below the threshold of 10 predators, the amount required to authorize a regulatory intervention. The canton of Graubünden may appeal to the Federal Administrative Court.

There are about 130 to 150 wolves currently living in Switzerland in at least 13 packs. The numbers are increasing.

