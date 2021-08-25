Bern examines compulsory COVID certificate

Federal Councillor, Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs Alain Berset, is today announcing the decisions taken by the Federal Council, in response to the cantonal consultations, regarding free swabs and the possible introduction of a compulsory COVID certificate to enter restaurants.

If admissions continue to rise as they have done so far, an overload of hospitals cannot be ruled out in just a few weeks’ time. The Federal Council is keen to be able to act quickly if necessary. At its meeting on 25 August 2021, it decided to submit a reinforcement of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus for prior consultation with the cantons and representatives of society until 30 August, in which it proposed in particular an additional requirement for a certificate in restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities and indoor events. The Federal Council also decided that from 1 October 2021 the responsibility for COVID certificate testing will no longer be covered by the federal government.

In recent weeks, the number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 has increased dramatically. This development is primarily attributable to the low rate of vaccination coverage: in Switzerland, 56% of the population has received the first vaccination at least, compared with 63% in the European Union. However, the proportion of unimmunized persons who may become infected remains high. Other potential reasons for the increase include the increased transmission of the Delta variant, people returning from vacation, the gradual lifting of measures, the obligation to work remotely and the ban on face-to-face teaching at universities, and a shift in the conduct of the population.

Currently it is somewhat difficult to predict whether as schools start, university courses resume and autumn temperatures drop, the number of hospitalizations will continue to rise or if the situation will ease again in the coming weeks.

The impact of the measures can only be seen after two to three weeks.

It takes two to three weeks for the stricter measures to have an effect on the number of admissions, so the Federal Council should not wait until the hospitals are overloaded before implementation. If hospitals are overloaded, the number of deaths among COVID-19 patients will increase and non-urgent interventions will again have to be postponed. This would adversely affect the health care of the entire population.

Extension of the certificate requirement

The Federal Council has therefore chosen to submit possible more stringent measures to the cantons and the social partners in advance. As foreseen in the three-stage model, the COVID certificate plays a central role: it is accessible to all and makes it possible to provide uniform and forgery-proof proof of vaccination against COVID-19, recovery from the disease or a negative test result.

In contrast to previous surges, this one is intended to avoid closing entire sectors or banning certain activities. The certificate makes it possible to reduce the risk of transmission, since only non-infectious persons or those with a low risk of infection would meet each other. As before, there are no plans to extend the certificate requirement to children and young people under the age of 16.

There is also no plan to change the well-known and widely accepted recommendations on hygiene and social distancing, quarantine rules and the general requirement to wear a mask in indoor areas accessible to the public, in stores and on public transport.

Obligation of the certificate for indoor areas of restaurants, bars and clubs

The Federal Council suggests to extend the obligation of the certificate, currently in force for discotheques and dance halls, to all indoor areas of restaurants, bars and clubs. The control could be carried out at the entrance or the first contact with the staff after the patron has taken his seat. On terraces and other outdoor areas, the requirement shall not be introduced. In addition, the certificate obligation will not apply to staff, for whom stricter measures, such as the requirement to wear a mask, are already in force. Only if all employees present have a certificate will the staff be allowed to forego the mask.

The same rules apply to hotel restaurants. Overnight lodging alone, however, should not be subject to the certificate requirement, as access to hotels should also be allowed for people who cannot be tested at short notice.

Obligation to have a certificate for indoor events

Access to indoor events (concerts, theater, cinema, sporting events, private events such as weddings) should also be restricted to those with a COVID certificate. For the protection of fundamental rights, exceptions will be made, for example, for religious events, funerals and political opinion-forming events with a maximum of 30 persons. In these cases, masks will be obligatory indoors. For outdoor events, the current rules will continue to apply.

Obligation to obtain a certificate for cultural and leisure facilities

Access to facilities such as museums, zoos, gymnasiums, climbing gyms, indoor swimming pools, water parks, thermal baths, billiard halls and gambling houses must also be restricted to persons in possession of a certificate. Exceptions will be made for facilities that include only outdoor spaces.

Obligation to obtain a certificate for sports and cultural activities

In future, access to indoor sports and cultural activities such as training sessions or musical or theatrical rehearsals, for which a mask is no longer required, must also be restricted to those with a COVID certificate. This restriction does not apply to children and young people under the age of 16 or to groups of up to 30 people who regularly practice or rehearse together in separate rooms.

Recording of contact details in discos and dance halls

For clubs and dance halls, a certificate is already mandatory. In order to facilitate contact tracing, the obligation to record the relevant contact data is to be introduced as an additional measure.

Clarifying the use of the certificate in the working environment

The Federal Council also proposes to specify the use of the certificate in the working environment in the ordinance. Employers should be explicitly permitted to verify the possession of a certificate if this is helpful in establishing appropriate protective measures or in implementing the testing strategy.

Federal Council adapts the testing strategy

At its session today, the Federal Council also adjusted the testing strategy. Testing remains an important measure to keep the pandemic under control, break infection chains and prevent overloading of hospitals. In particular, repeat tests in schools and businesses are to be continued and will continue to be financed by the Confederation.

COVID certificate: prior tests to be paid for by the applicant

As of October 1, 2021, the costs of tests carried out in order to obtain a COVID certificate will be charged to applicants. All people who wanted to be vaccinated were able to do so: the Federal Council believes that it is no longer the responsibility of the community to bear the costs of tests of those not vaccinated or not cured. The population still has the option of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge.

Exemptions for people with presenting symptoms and for young people

For people with symptoms of coronavirus infection, testing will remain federally funded, but will not entitle them to a COVID certificate. The federal government will also continue to reimburse rapid antigen tests for people who, for medical reasons, cannot be vaccinated and for children and youth under age 16. People who go to a health care facility, such as a nursing or elderly home or hospital, will also continue to be able to be tested free of charge. It remains essential to provide protection for people who are particularly at risk. If the test comes back negative, a document will be issued instead of the certificate stating the result.

Aggregate sample tests open to all

For those who do not have symptoms, the federal government intends to give the opportunity to participate in aggregate sample salivary PCR testing in pharmacies at his or her own expense. These tests have the advantage of being more accurate and reliable than the rapid antigenic tests. It will also be possible to take a salivary PCR sample at home; however, the sample will have to be checked, as well as the identity of the person undergoing the test.

Results of the consultation

The vast majority of the cantons and social partners who were consulted, as well as the relevant committee of the National Council, welcomed the adaptation of the testing strategy, in particular the fact that the Confederation will maintain funding for repeat tests carried out in schools and companies. However, they proposed some changes related to test reimbursement and called for stronger provisions to avoid abuse. The Federal Council has partially acted on these proposals, deciding that young people up to age 16 will be able to continue to undergo testing free of charge and that, for people over 16, a COVID certificate showing a negative result will be issued only if the test has been paid for by the person who requested it.

Extension of wastewater testing

The Federal Council has also decided to extend routine testing of wastewater samples taken at sewage treatment plants for traces of the coronavirus. The tests will now cover an area in which about 60% of the population resides and tourist areas of epidemiological importance. This will allow local outbreaks to be identified quickly and the necessary containment measures to be taken in good time.

Vaccinations of Swiss abroad

The Federal Council has also decided to amend the Ordinance on Epidemics. In future, Swiss living abroad and members of their families (spouses/partners, children, parents and in-laws living in the same household) who do not have compulsory health insurance in Switzerland and cross-border commuters in the same situation will also be able to be vaccinated in Switzerland. As required by the cantons, the costs will be covered by the federal government.

