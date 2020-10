Bern has been planning a regional lockdown for months. This was indicated by the ‘NZZ am Sonntag’, According to the sources the government drew up a list in June which adhere to ‘a list of critical infrastructures in view of possible closures of regions or municipalities as part of a second wave’.

The Federal Office for Population Protection, in collaboration with other competent bodies, is examining how, in the event of a possible local or regional closure, it can be ensured that operators of critical infrastructures or companies essential to the entire system can keep their businesses running as much as possible. When, how and if such a lockdown could be imposed still remains to be understood.