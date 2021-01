The Federal Council and Parliament has recommended rejecting the popular initiative «Yes to the prohibition of concealing one’s face», to be voted on on the 7th March 2021. According to the Federal Council, the concealment of the face is a marginal phenomenon and its prohibition on national scale would limit the rights of the cantons, damage tourism and not even help women forced to hide their faces.

«The introduction of the ban at national level - explains the Federal Council statement - would not even bring a gain in terms of safety. To combat extremism, Parliament has decided on other measures, including a tightening of criminal law and police measures to fight terrorism. Acceptance of the initiative would not strengthen the position of veiled women either. Integration problems can be addressed with existing tools. A ban on certain clothes is the wrong way».‘

On the other hand, Bern supports an indirect counter-proposal which establishes the obligation to show one’s face to the authorities if necessary for identification purposes: «The indirect counter-proposal fills a gap in federal law and improves safety in a targeted way. At the same time, it strengthens women’s rights through programs aimed at promoting integration. However, the indirect counter-proposal only enters into force if the popular initiative is rejected».

