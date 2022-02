The Federal Council is changing gear in talks with the European Union: on Wednesday, during a special session dedicated to European policy, the government agreed to move to a vertical, i.e. sectoral, approach, leaving the horizontal one envisaged by the institutional agreement that was abandoned last year. Exploratory talks between Bern and Brussels will start as early as possible.

The aim is to anchor the institutional issues in the relevant agreements concerning the domestic market. The government plans to start exploratory discussions with the EU on this basis. In parallel, the work on the existing regulatory differences continues.

In any event, the Federal Council has reaffirmed Switzerland’s interest in continuing the bilateral path with the EU: the goal is to maintain good relations within a regulatory context that is in the interest of both parties.

Pending issues will be addressed in the overall context of relations with the EU using a broad approach: the institutional elements will need to be anchored in the various Internal Market agreements via a vertical, i.e. sectoral, approach. This includes, for instance, the dynamic transfer of rights, dispute resolution, exemptions and safeguard clauses. The note specifies that the Federal Council is now excluding the horizontal approach, which was envisaged in the institutional agreement abandoned last year.

The package may also include new agreements concerning the single market in the fields of electricity and food safety, as well as association agreements in the fields of research, health and education. Furthermore, the Federal Council is prepared to consider a continued Swiss contribution to the negotiation package.

The decision of the Federal Council of 23 February is a prelude to the opening of exploratory talks with the EU. In a second step, former State Secretary Mario Gattiker has been commissioned by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to examine and evaluate the room for action identified and to further develop this work in the coming weeks with key players in domestic politics. The results should provide the Federal Council with strong arguments in the upcoming negotiations. In the future, the Federal Council will regularly examine the Swiss-EU dossier during the course of its meetings.

