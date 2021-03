The federal government has now entered into an additional contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for 3 million doses of vaccine, doubling the quantity initially ordered rom this manufacturer. The additional vaccine doses will be delivered to Switzerland starting in April. Thanks to the contracts concluded so far with various manufacturers, the quantity of vaccines available in Switzerland will increase rapidly by the summer of 2021. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has a 95 percent efficacy and has been administered in Switzerland since December. Additional doses will be delivered progressively starting in April.

To date, the Confederation has signed contracts with five vaccine manufacturers: Moderna (a total of approx. 13.5 million doses), Pfizer/BioNTech (now a total of 6 million doses), AstraZeneca (approx. 5.3 million doses) and Curevac (5 million doses), as well as Novavax (6 million doses). The purchase of vaccines from various manufacturers must ensure that, even in the event of supply difficulties, sufficient doses of an approved vaccine are available to the population. The Confederation continues to conduct talks with various vaccine manufacturers.

Switzerland is also joining the international COVAX initiative to ensure that up to 20% of the Swiss population has access to vaccines and, at the same time, to support economically weaker countries in gaining access to anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

All those who wish to be vaccinated should be able to receive the vaccination by the summer. For this to be possible, deliveries from the manufacturers must be received on time, the vaccination capacity of the cantons must be sufficient and the additional vaccines (Curevac, Novavax) must be approved.

