Switzerland has signed contracts with two new suppliers of anti-Covid vaccines: one with the German company Curevac, for the supply of 5 million doses of the vaccine, and a preliminary contract with Novavax for another 6 million doses.

In addition to the two new suppliers, a new contract has been signed with Moderna for the supply of another 6 million doses, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) indicates in a note. The total supply volume of the Moderna vaccine, already approved by Swissmedic, thus rises to 13.5 million doses.

Like Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Curevac’s also uses mRNA (or messenger RNA) technology. This vaccine is in the third phase of clinical trials. The FOPH expects that the Curevac vaccine can be supplied to Switzerland «probably starting from the second quarter of 2021». Since also in this case two doses are foreseen, the health authorities expect to be able to protect 2.5 million people from a serious course of Covid-19.

The contract is based on a supply agreement concluded between the European Commission and the company. For the EEA states Norway, Iceland and Switzerland, which are not part of the EU, Sweden will order the doses and sell them to them without profit.

Novavax: protein-based vaccine

Novavax, is a protein-based vaccine. The supply is foreseen in this case, as soon as the contract is finalized, starting from the second quarter of 2021, provided that the preparation is approved by Swissmedic. With two injections needed, the 6 million doses will be enough to immunize 3 million people.

The protein-based vaccine, which contains the so-called ‘Spike’ proteins of the novel coronavirus, represents a third technology that will join AstraZeneca’s mRNA and vector-based vaccines. With this technology, the immune system recognizes proteins and develops antibodies in preparation for a virus infection. Like Curevac’s vaccine, Novavax’s vaccine is currently in the third phase of testing.

More doses from Moderna

The new doses ordered by Moderna «will be provided on a staggered basis starting from the second half of this year». The contract will also allow, «if necessary, to adjust part of the supplies and to carry them out only in the first half of 2022». Also according to the note, «Moderna is already working on a booster vaccine that also protects against future mutations of the virus».

Wide-ranging action

So far, the Confederation has signed contracts with five vaccine manufacturers: Moderna (approx. 13.5 million doses), Pfizer / BioNTech (approx. 3 million doses), AstraZeneca (approx. 5.3 million doses) and now Curevac (5 million doses) and Novavax (6 million).

The purchase of vaccines from different manufacturers must ensure that, even in the event of supply difficulties, the population has sufficient doses of an approved vaccine available.

Switzerland also adheres to the international COVAX initiative: the aim is to ensure that up to 20% of the Swiss population can have access to vaccines and, at the same time, to support economically weaker countries to access COVID-19 vaccines.

