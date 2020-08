Switzerland must support its adult citizens who left abroad ‘for terrorist purposes’ if they are detained in a country where human rights are not respected. Independent UN experts recommend Bern to ask for his extradition.

In a report published today in Geneva by the UN Human Rights Council, the three members of the working group on the use of mercenaries appeal to Switzerland to conduct similar repatriations in certain situations, in particular when ‘credible elements’ suggest that the people in question - detained, prosecuted or convicted - may be tortured or not subject to a fair trial.

Several Swiss jihadists who have fled the country to enter the Islamic State are being held by Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria since the terrorist group lost control of the region. Despite calls by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for states to repatriate their citizens, Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter, head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP), has always opposed this possibility for security reasons.

Loopholes in the law on private security companies

The three independent experts, who do not speak on behalf of the UN, conducted a five-day visit to Switzerland in May 2019 to assess the regulation of private security companies providing services abroad. In a preliminary report published shortly after the visit, the experts acknowledged that with its laws and the application of international standards, Bern showed a real desire to consolidate human rights, but they also noted shortcomings, including the absence of a monitoring mechanism and insufficient harmonisation between cantons as regards national benefits.

In the final report released today, experts welcome the decision to stop exporting military aircraft to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two countries associated with the government in exile in the conflict in Yemen. ‘This decision constitutes a rare example worldwide’ of priorities for human rights and international humanitarian law, say the members of the working group. However, they say they are concerned about a possible reduction in the scope of the federal law on private security services provided abroad (LPSP).

The experts are also calling on Switzerland to further support the Association of the International Code of Conduct for Private Security Services (ICoCA) based in Geneva. In relation to the popular initiative ‘for responsible companies’, they also hope that a reasonable obligation of verification in terms of human rights for companies will be added to the Constitution.

Regarding internal issues, the working group says it is disappointed by the rejection last year of a motion for federal legislation on private security: at this point the cantonal authorities should in their view introduce minimum standards.

Finally, a federal law should clearly separate the competences of police and private security companies: in particular it should impose a ‘thorough examination’ of future employees of such firms, distinctive uniforms and a limitation of the use of force by private agents .

