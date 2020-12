«In the summer we thought we could reopen the big events in the autumn: it was a big mistake, «Berset admitted today to the «Sternstunde Philosophie» program. However - he added - the worst thing in managing a crisis is getting stuck and doing nothing; and it is clear that when a mistake is made, it must be corrected as soon as possible.

Having to close schools for nearly two months was probably the most difficult decision, but people’s health is top priority, stressed the Federal Councilor from Friborg, who also said he was impressed by the solidarity shown in the Spring.

However, Berset thinks that «this virus will not disappear quickly»: it will remain despite vaccinations and better drugs. The Swiss way to tackle the epidemic has its price, added the socialist minister. «It requires personal responsibility, common sense and foresight on the part of everyone. If that doesn’t work, we need to step up the measures. And this is what we have done» he said.

On the other hand, Berset revealed that during the first epidemic wave he felt physically on the edge. For example, there were times when he no longer knew whether it was day or night, or whether it was in the week or weekend. He had never experienced anything like it, he admitted.

