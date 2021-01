Federal Councilor Alain Berset has hinted in an e-mail sent to the other Departments: «the British variant, highly contagious, is spreading more and more in Switzerland, so much so that every two weeks the number of cases doubles. . To reveal the content of the e-mail is the «Tages Anzeiger newspaper», which reiterated his position.

Head of the Federal Department of the Interior: if the current measures are not tightened, there will be an explosion of infections and in the space of a few weeks the hospitals will risk collapse. For this, Berset has called for the closure of shops, stricter requirements for the use of masks in the workplace and, again, that all the tightening measures sent to the cantons last week are «fully» implemented in the coming days.

In detail,

- the closure of shops and markets that do not sell everyday goods. Grocery stores, pharmacies, opticians and hearing aid stores, telecommunication service providers, repair and maintenance shops, including laundries, flower shops, building and gardening shops and marketplaces are excluded. cattle outdoors. The collection of the ordered goods should remain possible;

- closing of services such as hairdressers between 19.00 and 6.00 and on Sundays;

- obligation to wear masks in all internal areas, now also in all workplaces, even if distances are respected;

- increase of the home office «where possible and feasible with a reasonable effort»;

- a maximum of 10 people for private events and outdoor meetings.

These measures would represent the minimum. ,In addition the closure of hotels and ski resorts will also be added. In return, the «Tages Anzeiger» explains, there would be even more generous financial compensation than in the past. In this sense, Guy Parmelin had talked about simplifying the procedures for accessing aid. And be careful, because the cantons should contribute a third while the rest will be financed by the Confederation.

