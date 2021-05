«The values of multi-lateralism, international solidarity and cooperation are crucial to effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A coordinated, universal approach to health protection cannot be abandoned, as there is no country that is capable of handling such a crisis on its own.» with these words Federal Councillor Alain Berset opened the 74th.

In order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, Switzerland is promoting fair access to vaccines, tests and medication worldwide. Within this context, it actively supports the COVAX initiative for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and supports, among others, the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator initiative.

Cooperation agreement signed

For Switzerland, the rapid and transparent exchange of epidemiological and clinical data during a pandemic is of great importance. On the sidelines of the assembly, Federal Councilor Berset and the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, signed a cooperation agreement aimed at working together in the framework of the WHO BioHub initiative. With this agreement, the Swiss Confederation makes the Spiez biosafety laboratory of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) accessible to the WHO as a storage center for SARS-CoV-2 viruses or other pathogens with epidemic or pandemic potential. In doing so, Switzerland supports the establishment of an internationally established system for the voluntary exchange of new types of pathogens.

The WHA is WHO’s highest decision-making body. Each year in May, delegates from WHO member states gather in Geneva to agree on thematic, financial and organisational guidelines and to explore and set future programmes. The assembly will run until June 1, 2021 and again this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in virtual mode.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata