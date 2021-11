The validity of COVID certificates of people who were vaccinated first will expire in the coming months. Currently, the Health Pass is valid during 12 months after the second administration. Alain Berset is considering extending its duration to 18.

Bern is free to lengthen the validity of the certificates for their use in Switzerland, the health minister mentioned in an interview published today by the Swiss-German Tamedia newspapers. «It is however not yet clear, whether other countries will accept such an extension,« he added.

Each country decides independently on the length of validity of the certificates, but if Switzerland has evidence of a good level of protection, the Federal Council will work towards a longer period of validity at the international level, Berset specified.

The health minister indicated that, for now, only Israel is requiring a third dose of vaccine to gain entry into the country if the second vaccination or recovery is more than six months old.

When asked about a possible relaxation of measures to combat the pandemic, Berset said this would only be possible when the number of cases is significantly disconnected from the number of hospitalizations. For now, he added, such a breakdown is not yet visible. The last time there was an increase in cases, there was also an increase in the number of hospitalizations.

The Federal Council will not keep the COVID certificate any longer than necessary, Berset assured. That is why it is important that more people get vaccinated, he recalled.

