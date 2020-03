We’ve entered the second week of school closures. So, what’s been done?

Schools have been closed for over a week, what has been your main focus in this period?

“There was a long list of things to do: the organisation of the internal flow of information and guidance, the significant acceleration on the school IT side, the day by day development of the restrictions to manage, the organisation of everything behind the scenes in education that somehow must continue, the first ideas regarding the continuation of the school year, the numerous questions to answer and much more. Not to mention the countless activities of the board of governors.”

The closure was dictated by the coronavirus emergency, an exceptional event that no one could have ever imagined. Now it’s a reality. How did the “educational machine” react?

“I would say quite well, given the extraordinary nature of the situation. We asked everyone for professionalism and creativity, and I would say that teachers, administrators and services responded very positively. A big thank you to everyone for what they are doing.”

For kindergarten and primary school children can this be considered an extra holiday?

“For kindergarten, where interpersonal relationships are very important, I would say yes. For primary schools however things are different, I know of many institutions that are very active in maintaining contact with their pupils, with school content appropriate to the circumstances."

Our editorial staff has received favourable reports, such as that of teachers who have called parents and children (in a phased manner), passing a little homework through a window. Does that mean things are moving?

“Of course, just by coming up with that combination of professionalism and creativity that I mentioned before. In this sense it is a completely new experience for everyone.”

Secondary school students were given a personalised letter with an access code to register on a platform that should facilitate distance learning. What is it exactly?

“This is the Moodle platform, which allows the exchange of material per class and personalised between teachers and students, and the MS Teams system, for distance learning. It’s something that higher education students know about, the secondary school students a little less. We did not expect to use these means so extensively when they were prepared in the past few years and months, but the exceptional situation we are experiencing and the availability of this infrastructure today make it possible to try this huge experiment. I want to thank the Centre for Digital Educational Resources for its preparatory work in recent years and for having thrown itself headlong into this enterprise recently.”

Is it to be expected that children will soon be asked to connect for online lessons?

"The structure is there, the know-how is not everywhere, but it's an opportunity to benefit from necessity."

And what has been done for secondary school students?

"They started earlier, based on the fact that they know these tools better. The information I have is also positive in this area, although the transition to distance learning is big news for everyone."

Those doing an apprenticeship now no longer have in-class training and are in danger of no longer having vocational training either, as many companies are closed. What are the alternatives for this category?

"It is one of the most complicated issues, made even more complex by the fact that the rules are determined in Bern and not by the cantons. The goal remains the same for everyone, however, to avoid losing years or semesters of learning."

The schools will be closed until 19 April, at least. If they should reopen a day later, will the school year be considered valid and the deadlines already set remain unchanged?

"If we were to reopen on the 20 April, we'd have lost three and a half weeks, not too long compared to the ordinary thirty-six and a half weeks. I guess we would say we got off with it lightly, being able to maintain most of the targets."

On the other hand, if the closure should continue, have you thought about any scenarios yet?

"We are doing so together with the other cantons, with the determination not to lose years or semesters."

Is there a time limit beyond which the year would be officially lost for everyone?

"No, it's a scenario to be avoided."

Considering revising the calendar and taking advantage of part of the traditional summer holidays to make up for lost time is something to be considered or not?

"I would exclude it, especially because it's very hot in summer and schools are not equipped to deal with high temperatures. If you can cancel or move the summer school recruitment, however, you can hold the exams that are usually held in May or June for the last classes."

Let's take a step back, what do you have to say about the arguments that preceded the decision to close the classrooms?

"The truth. On Wednesday, 11 March, I went to the State Council with a draft resolution that provided for the closure of all schools and the care of pupils in compulsory education who were unable to stay at home. Then during the course of the long discussion with Dr. Daniel Koch we decided, not without effort, to keep the compulsory schools open and closing the others, because there was still no talk of closing down economic activities and the risk of intergenerational exchange was high and had to be avoided. On the evening of Thursday 12, France suddenly decided to close its schools (until the day before it had excluded this option) and through contact with Bern we knew that Germany would do the same the next day, so we changed our strategy. However, the decisive factor was the decision to close public establishments and non-necessary businesses at the same time, so that many parents would be at home from Monday, 16 March. Without this element, care at school would have been very problematic, to such an extent that Switzerland followed suit on Monday 16."

Do you have a message or advice for families, pupils and students?

"Try to spend this time as calmly as possible. I would say to the students: stay at home and don't lose contact with classmates, friends and your school, which is still close but distant, as the current slogan says."

What would you say to the teachers?

"I encourage them to continue to do what they are already doing, with determination, skill and creativity. They are one of the professional categories that continue to work despite the virus, for the benefit of their students. I believe that the merited applause from the balconies for the health personnel should be extended to all those who are busy carrying out their duties today, including teachers."

And how are you experiencing this complicated and uncertain period?

“Like many others, I work non-stop, keeping an eye on information, a whirlwind of phone calls, emails and video conferences. I also try to respond to those who send me messages of all kinds, but above all I feel that Ticino is capable of facing this emergency together, from which I hope we will learn how invaluable it is to be able to reach out to those in need with no ifs and buts."

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata