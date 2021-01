Dear readers, finally we have published the first issue of Hub the new monthly from Corriere del Ticino dedicated to the excellence of a goodness, trade and international culture. Yes, «international», as one used to say before globalization: a fascinating word that alluded to strong economies in dialogue with each other, capable of seducing each other, each with its own proud character and well motivated to undertake profitable joint projects. Just what we need for 2021. This is Hub’s «cross-border» (but not «crossover») spirit: month after month we will see what happens when two cultural or business dimensions meet and collaborate without cancelling the other out. What a joy for freedom! And what a joy for differences! An example of this is the cover story a lively dialectic between architecture and watchmaking, that builds a bridge between Japanese know-how and Swiss manufacturing. By the way: the photographic apparatus - accompanied with suggestive texts will play a vital role in Hub.

The minimalist design of our monthly was conceived on the Spanish shores of the Mediterranean, among those diaphanous blues that made certain roaring years of the last century carefree: therefore it loves light, images and the la Dolce Vita, but also and nevertheless glass and the steel of the present. It is sensual and high-tech at the same time: an ideal space for free ideas and - we hope - happy readers.