How do the cantonal police deal with technological evolution that surrounds us?

‘The context changes quickly and staying up to date is imperative for the public sector as well as for private companies. Alongside is the human element, on which the cantonal police have invested for some time with extensive continuous and specialised training, it is now crucial to introduce effective and performing work tools. Today, this path of modernisation is managed by us with a design approach which, following a carefully defined planning, is allowing us to report good results.

What kind of projects have you been promoting lately?

‘The variety of projects is extremely wide. Technical,, organisational and logistical. Since specific technical expertise is required for some initiatives, we often collaborate with partners inside the Cantonal Administration, primarily the Information Systems Center, and with external suppliers. At the moment there are over 20 projects open and to these are added the intercantonal ones, promoted by the important national initiative dedicated to the harmonisation of police information technology within the Conference of the commanders of the Swiss cantonal police (CCPCS), for which the however, implementation remains the responsibility of the individual cantons.

Does the geolocation platform allow you to know the location of your taskforce?

‘Yes, the real-time tracking of agents, during demonstrations or sporting events, ensures the ideal coverage of spaces and, more importantly, increases the safety of the agents themselves. In the same way we can use this platform to search for missing persons, especially in the mountains, which can thus be conducted with precision and guarantee coverage of the whole territory’.

Tell us about the Polycom network. What are you referring to?

The modernistion of this network (dedicated to first aid, rescue, safety and civil protection bodies) is one of the most important projects we are working on at the moment, above all because it is technically demanding and with an important budget (approximately 6.5 million francs). Furthermore, the project must be carried out in a synchronised manner between all Swiss cantons. Although the cantonal backbone (the network ‘backbone’) Needs to be redesigned, adapted to IP (Internet Protocol) technology and the 21 base stations adapted.

With regard to CECAL, as you said, 118 has recently been brought to the Bellinzona plant. Are we moving towards ever greater centralisation?

‘The integration of the 118 calls to CECAL and the consequent mobilisation of the Fire Brigade is the result of the desire to create synergies between similar services (with the emergency calls 117) and to leverage on specialist knowledge already existing in the Cantonal Administration. This made it possible to standardise the processes, but also to improve coordination between the cantonal police and the fire brigade in the initial stages of the event and, at the same time, to make available to the firefighters new effective operational tools such as mobilisation via iPad’.

In addition to the firefighters, will the coordination of interventions also affect the municipal police?

‘We are working with the last municipal police, after the implementation of the other 16, for the extension of the aid system to the conduct of CECAL. This too represents the culmination of a collaboration process, started a few years ago, with the municipal police. The desire was to be able to view, at CECAL, the position of all the patrols operating on the territory in real time. Using mobile devices (tablets) it is now possible to see at any time the positioning of the patrols in service and, for the cantonal agents, the names of the occupants and their qualifications (training, specialist technical knowledge, etc.). In the event of an urgent event, the Central can therefore engage the nearest patrol, regardless of whether it belongs to the cantonal or municipal police,

What are you working on for the future? Are there any other projects you can reveal to us?

‘Right now, for example, we are finalising the extension of the current MACS search engine. But we are also working on the remaking of the current police management system’.

Search engine? Is it Google for the Police?

‘More or less. It is a system that allows agents at the front, during a check, to quickly and comprehensively access the different databases available. Segregation of information was an obstacle to analysing the situation and potentially the cause of incomplete assessments. This extension actually mitigates these risks, allowing a more precise and accurate assessment by the agent.

And what about the Police management system?

‘It concerns the progressive abandonment of the charter, for example: in the elaboration of the minutes by the agents. It is a project that will impact the entire Police Corps and overturn and optimise the current operational document flows. After the feasibility study, which saw the identification and formalisation of the requirements, we are now working on the public competition. The introduction times will not be immediate, but the intention is to make available a tool that replaces the current paper forms with a guided electronic compilation that can be used at the front, hoping that in the meantime the law authorises the electronic signature (graphometric) in Police area. Clearly, with the advent of digitalisation, the security and data protection aspects will be increasingly important.

What does it mean to be a project manager in the cantonal police?

‘The activities in the cantonal police are extremely diversified, ranging from the operation of patrols at the front, up to that of specialised services such as forensics, passing through financial crimes and many other unique and interesting activities. Each project is different from the previous one and the results are tangible and visible, as well as as a police worker, even in everyday life as a normal citizen. When you complete an initiative and see the contribution it makes to the work of your colleagues, and indirectly to society, you are rewarded for the effort made. Every day is a challenge thanks to which you never stop learning and growing’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata