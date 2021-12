Bilsa in Lugano is slowly winding down. The construction company owned by the Bignasca family will cease operations next year, according to its sole director Lukas Bernasconi. About twenty people will lose their jobs, including employees and administrative staff.

It is not a bolt from the blue, although, publicly at a minimum, there was never any word on the company’s intentions. « After the deaths of Giuliano and then Attilio Bignasca, the owners made the decision to stop moving forward,« Bernasconi explains, when contacted by us yesterday afternoon.

«Certainly the market situation, of which the outlook is increasingly uncertain for everyone, has also had its weight, however Bilsa will nevertheless meet all its commitments.» In fact, we are not speaking of a bankruptcy. «It will be a controlled closure and not sudden, which will materialize during 2022» says the councilman of the League. In the past months, some insiders outside Bilsa had noticed a certain slowdown on the side of the city company. Both in the number of active employees and in the amount of work they are involved in.

Thirty-three years and counting

Bilsa SA, based in Via Monte Boglia, was registered in the Ticino Commercial Register in September 1988. The company itself, however, had already existed for some time. Its origin, as we can read on the company’s Internet website, dates back to one hundred and twenty five years ago. The company’s activities range from construction work, general contracting and the setting of natural and artificial stone to consulting in the field of energy and garden maintenance.

A famous battle

We’re discussing a small company, which a few years ago, nevertheless, made headlines for a major fight, against an opponent, on a major construction site: for the construction of the cultural center. Do you recall the dispute with COMSA? Bilsa, together with its consortium BFT, obtained a contract worth 8.6 million francs for the construction of metalwork (a contract that was also the subject of an interpellation to the Municipality of Lugano, among other things) amongst others, but at a certain point the group was ousted by the Spanish colossus. In the opinion of COMSA, Bilsa had not fulfilled the agreement stipulated within the subcontract (which provided for the supply of doors, the glass facade and other iron works; all with specific parameters) whereas according to Attilio Bignasca, administrator at the time, the actual reason for the cancellation was linked to political issues, i.e. to the criticisms of LAC’s project repeatedly expressed by the League. In 2013, the arbitration tribunal, called upon to express itself on the matter, partially accepted the arguments of the Bilsa-BTF consortium, and decided on compensation. Those times are gone, however.

