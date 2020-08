The first edition had been described as a success raising just over 2000 CHF. On the 15th September at 13:00 on the roof of the Motta car park the second edition 2 will be repeated.

The Lugano City Police will re-propose an auction of lost and unclaimed bicycles, which have been in possession of the police for more than a year (deadline after which can be auctioned). At this event around 44 items will be auctioned (but the number can still change) mainly road bikes, but there is no shortage of mountain bikes and electric bikes. Auction fee ranges from 20 to 280 francs. Here you can find more information