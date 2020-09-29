  • 1
27 settembre
Coronavirus
Magistratura
Permessi
Vacanze in Ticino
Bilateral and economic opening: the right course - The editorial by Lino Terlizzi

COMMENTS

The combination of political sovereignty and economic openness received significant confirmation in Switzerland with the vote that rejected the initiative against free movement by a large majority. It was an act of wisdom, even from an economic point of view. Switzerland remains fully sovereign on the political side and at the same time open on the economic side. It is a formula that has an original and pragmatic balance in the Swiss latitudes, which gives many more advantages than disadvantages.

Di Lino Terlizzi OnTheSpot

In fact, there is not enough reason to abandon it. Economic openness is one of the main pillars of the country system, together with democratic and federalist political stability, social cohesion, rigor in the management of public accounts. Concrete experience tells us that prosperity is also linked to these pillars, in an intertwining of political and economic freedoms.

The accession to multilateral international agreements and the creation of bilateral agreements with single countries or single areas are part of the economic opening. Among the latter, bilaterals with the European Union are particularly important for Switzerland for clear reasons. At the end of 2019, 55% of Swiss imports and exports concerned the EU27 (economic total, data from the Federal Customs Administration). Furthermore, given its size, Switzerland clearly needs to be able to make use of foreign labor, when the growth of its economic and social activities requires it; it is a mechanism that must be managed and regulated, of course, but that it would be wrong to cancel, the return to the bureaucracy of quotas with the EU would not be the adequate answer. We also think about transport: considering Switzerland’s location, robust agreements with neighboring countries, which are all part of the EU, are necessary; they will need to be updated in the future, but deleting the ones that are now doesn’t seem like a great idea.

Dropping the free movement in force with the EU would have caused double damage: it would have canceled a factor which is positive in itself, always within the framework of the necessary rules and appropriate controls; it would almost certainly have led, due to the guillotine clause, to the fall of the other bilateral agreements 1. which also have many advantages for Switzerland; suffice it to recall, among others, the chapter on technical obstacles to trade, that of transport, that of research. It would have essentially been an own goal, even from an economic point of view. Now we go back to talking about the framework or institutional agreement, requested at the time by the EU and left behind the scenes pending the vote on free movement. In Switzerland, doubts have been raised by several parties about the validity of some points. The Federal Council has undertaken to request clarification from Brussels, there will be more contacts and perhaps new negotiations. We will see the developments, but in the meantime it is necessary to underline one element: if the stop on free movement had been passed, and therefore also to the Bilateral 1, Switzerland’s position would not have strengthened, both because there would have been greater problems for the Swiss economy, because negotiating new agreements with the EU, of any kind, would have been even more difficult for Bern.

In a phase in which even the United Kingdom after Brexit is struggling to find its way with the EU, for Switzerland it is not a secondary card to have reiterated the path of bilateral. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) yesterday announced that the contraction in Swiss GDP in the second quarter of this year, marked by the coronavirus, was less extensive than previously calculated: -7.3% (and not -8.2%) on the previous quarter, -8.3% (and not -9.3%) compared to a year earlier. It would be out of place to celebrate, but it must be said that this is a confirmation of the resilience of the Swiss economy, which, even in the face of the extensive damage of the virus, is holding up better than many others. On the other hand, SECO itself in mid-September had already mitigated its forecasts on the fall in Swiss GDP for the whole of 2020, indicating a -5% (and not -6.2%).

Yesterday’s figures come in the wake of a data revision in line with international recommendations, which also show improvements compared to previous numbers for GDP 2019 and 2018. The Swiss economy is not an island without problems, but remains at good levels. The economy of a border canton like Ticino certainly has its problems, but it also has strengths and opportunities. Abandoning the factors that have strengthened Switzerland over time, and among these the economic opening that also includes bilateral agreements with the EU, would not improve the situation.

Yesterday's figures come in the wake of a data revision in line with international recommendations, which also show improvements compared to previous numbers for GDP 2019 and 2018. The Swiss economy is not an island without problems, but remains at good levels. The economy of a border canton like Ticino certainly has its problems, but it also has strengths and opportunities. Abandoning the factors that have strengthened Switzerland over time, and among these the economic opening that also includes bilateral agreements with the EU, would not improve the situation.

