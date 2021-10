Once again this year, on October 18 and 19 Ticino will be host to a dedicated campaign to encourage blood donation in Ticino.

The call to take part is aimed at all citizens, who can contact the centers of the Transfusion Service SRC in Southern Switzerland during these hours:

Bellinzona, Ospedale San Giovanni, via Ospedale 12, Monday, October 18 from 10 am to 2 pm and Tuesday, October 19 from 3 pm to 7 pm;

Locarno, Palazzo della Corporazione Borghese, in front of the hospital, Monday, October 18 from 7.30 am to 3 pm and Tuesday, October 19 from 11 am to 7.30 pm;

Lugano, Ospedale Civico - Cardiocentro Ticino, via Tesserete 50, Monday, October 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, October 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m;

Palazzo delle Orsoline for the members of the Government and Parliament, and the staff of the Cantonal Administration whose place of work is in Bellinzona (the State Council has, as usual, arranged a special leave for the employees of the State).

Blood donation is carried out with maximum safety and in full compliance with COVID-19 standards. For this reason, at the Palazzo delle Orsoline it is advisable to make an appointment in advance by calling 091 960 26 06 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]. For donations in transfusion centers, an appointment is essential.

