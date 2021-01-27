  • 1
Bomb alert at school in Lausanne:

VAUD

400 students evacuated

Bomb alert at school in Lausanne:
It happened around 8 this morning, no one was hurt

Bomb alert at school in Lausanne:

It happened around 8 this morning, no one was hurt

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

Students from the Lausanne Commercial Professional School (EPCL) were evacuated this morning, due to a bomb scare. «About 400 students were evacuated at around 8 am» confirmed Sébastien Jost, spokesman for the Lausanne police, to the local press. Nobody was hurt. The Lausanne police are still on site, accompanied by agents from the Vaud cantonal police, including demining specialists.

