Another wake up call at 4.00 am. The Swiss downhill skiers will be among the favorites for the Olympic podium tomorrow morning. Lara Gut-Behrami, Corinne Suter and Michelle Gisin looked at ease in the first training session (yesterday’s was cancelled) and are hoping to engrave their name in a roll of gold that already includes five Swiss: Hedy Schlunegger, Madeleine Berthod, Marie-Thérèse Nadig, Michela Figini and Dominique Gisin.

According to the «bookmakers», Lara Gut-Behrami has the highest chance of victory, ahead of the injured Sofia Goggia and Corinne Suter. For the Ticinese, it would be a historic double win after winning the Super-G on Friday. Betting sites base their predictions on the quality of the athletes, on the result of the Super-G (whose course is similar to tomorrow’s) and on the one and only downhill run: in Saturday’s test Lara set the sixth fastest time, but she is to be considered third if we exclude the girls who missed a gate.

An exclusive club

If she should also win the downhill gold medal, Gut-Behrami would join a club so exclusive that it would have only one member: Michaela Dorfmeister. The Austrian won the double in Turin 2006.

Despite the favorable predictions, it won’t be a walk in the park for the 30-year-old from Comano. The contenders include half a dozen, beginning with Corinne Suter. The athlete from Schwyz has never been on an Olympic podium before and could therefore feel a little extra pressure. But she could also benefit from a little more aggression. Disappointingly in the super-G, the world downhill champion has all the makings of an opportunity to add an Olympic medal to her world collection (silver and bronze in Are in 2019, gold and silver in Cortina in 2021). She finished fourth in the first training session, but second behind Kira Weidle.

A ticket to be awarded

Bronze in the Super-G, a bright smile on Michelle Gisin’s face. After a summer plagued by a bout of mononucleosis, the Obwalden native seems to be back on her feet. The sixth place in the downhill race had disappointed her, but the speedy recovery has put her back on a high. By jumping over a gate, the girl from Engelberg was fifth in the first test. At her most comfortable in the final canyon, where she recorded impressive speed, she is one of the outsiders. Officially, the 2018 Olympic combined champion has yet to fight for the fourth and final Swiss Ski ticket against Priska Nufer, Joana Hählen and Noémie Kolly. Second in Garmisch, Jasmine Flury got the third ticket.

