The decision has the effect that several million people will now have the opportunity to take advantage of the recall campaign. The decision means that several million people will suddenly have to be offered a booster vaccination - 600,000 in the canton of Zurich alone.

It’s «rushed,« says Peter Indra, the head of the health office of the canton of Zurich, as cited by the Sunday newspaper. By shortening the waiting period for the recall dose from six to four months , the Federal Councillor has created « huge expectations and demands « amongst the population: « hundreds of thousands of people in Zurich now think that they will be eligible for a recall by Christmas «, which is simply not possible.

The fact that the government has bypassed the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (FCA), who had not yet announced a shortening of the waiting time, leads to an unclear juridical situation: it is a so-called «off-label» use of the vaccine because Swissmedic’s authorization is missing. This renders it impossible, for example, for pharmacies to offer their customers the booster.

In the same direction are the objections of the Bernese Pierre Alain Schnegg, who - also in the columns of the «SonntagsZeitung» - criticizes mainly the Federal Council for having made the announcement on the new booster plans without having first informed the competent cantonal authorities: «I would like to know how they think everything should work».

The fact that the FCA has still not given the green light for the third dose after four months is very problematic: the booster cannot be injected into «hundreds of thousands of people without this being official». Doctors can’t take on that responsibility, Schnegg says.

Schnegg believes that everyone in the canton of Bern who wants it will be able to get the third dose by the end of February: the army will probably be called in to perform this task.

