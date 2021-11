People aged 75 years or older can now visit one of the Cantonal Centers of Mendrisio, Breganzona, Tesserete, Ascona, Giubiasco and Biasca to get the booster dose. Reservations, recalls the Department of Health and Social Affairs, can be made online at www.ti.ch/vaccinazione or by calling 0800 128 128 (daily from 8.00 to 17.30). It is also possible to book online and choose the day and time of the appointment. A confirmation of your booking will be sent to you by SMS

The booster dose will be made readily available in stages, in an order similar to that of the first two doses, in early 2021. As is known, the administration of the «booster» is recommended for people «over 65», who have completed the basic immunization (two doses or confirmed infection and one dose) at least 6 months ago with one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

From January 2022, using the same methods, it is then planned to administer the vaccine also to people «over 65» who have already been vaccinated with two doses. This procedure has been developed taking into account the need to comply with the minimum period of six months that must pass between the basic immunization and the booster dose.

Here is the list of cantonal centers for the administration:

Mendrisio, Centro Canavée, Via G. Buffi 8, Mendrisio

Breganzona, Parish Hall, Via Dott. G. Polar 35, Breganzona

Ascona, Centro Protezione Civile, Viale Stefano Franscini 5, Ascona

Tesserete, Civil Protection Center, Via alla Chiesa, Tesserete

Biasca, ex Nickelmash, Via Industria 12, Biasca

Giubiasco, Covered market, Viale 1814 3, Giubiasco

