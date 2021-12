Everyone «over16» that has received the second dose at least six months ago can now register to receive the booster dose. The registration can be made on the platform www.ti.ch/vaccinazione and the toll-free number 0800 128 128 (every day from 8 to 17.30) is at your disposal in case of problems. The «walk-in» mode (i.e. without appointment) is reserved only for those who are vaccinated for the first time. The booster vaccine will be available at one of the cantonal centers, in a doctor’s office or - for people under 75 years of age - in a pharmacy, as the Department of Health and Social Affairs and the Department of Institutions announce in a joint note. Appointments available in the different centers of the canton and the lists of physicians and pharmacies where the vaccine can be received are published on the web page www.ti.ch/vaccinazione. Whenever possible, the booster shot should be with the same vaccine that was used for the first two doses. For people under the age of 30, it is recommended that the booster vaccination be administered preferably with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.