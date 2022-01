From today, adolescents - aged between 12 and 15 years - and those vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine can book an appointment for a booster dose. This is according to a statement releassed today from the Department of Health and Welfare.

The federal government will also proceed, from 1. February, to upgrade certain types of COVID certificate with a new coding that will allow European recognition. This change will concern about 1’800 people in Ticino, who will receive the new version of the certificate in paper format directly to their homes.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Vaccination Commission (FCA) are also recommending booster vaccination for people between the ages of 12 and 15 years who have received their last mRNA vaccine shot at least 4 months ago. Teens interested in receiving the booster dose can book now through the platform on the webpage www.ti.ch/vaccinazione. Adolescents who have received the baseline vaccination (first and second dose) in a pediatric practice will also be able to see the same physician for the booster vaccination. The complete list is available on the Canton website.

People vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine who wish to receive the booster dose are asked to contact the vaccination hotline 0800 128 128.

Vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old

On Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6, the Cantonal Center of Giubiasco will once again offer the possibility to vaccinate children. Interested parents are invited to book an appointment through the online platform www.ti.ch/vaccinazione. We would also like to remind you that some pediatricians scattered throughout the territory of Ticino are also available. The list is available on the Canton’s web page.

Children are given a pediatric vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. Swisssmedic has approved the vaccine as being very safe and effective. The vaccination in children guarantees excellent protection against COVID-19. More information on the FOPH website.

COVID certificates: new coding to indicate booster dose for cured persons

To be recognized throughout Europe, the COVID certificate will in future have to clearly indicate in a prominent manner if someone has received a booster vaccination or not. Currently, some types of certificates, particularly for healed persons who have subsequently received a booster dose of vaccine, do not provide a sufficiently visible indication of whether a booster vaccination has taken place. Therefore, the Confederation will update these certificates, starting February 1, with a new coding that will make them compliant with the requirements of the European Union.

Around 1,800 certificates will be modified in Ticino. The persons concerned will receive, during the next week, a new certificate in paper form. The former version will remain valid but only within Switzerland, whereas the new version will also be recognized at the European level and will serve primarily for travel. For further information please visit the website of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Swiss COVID certificate after a positive rapid antigenic test

Since January 24, a professional positive rapid antigen test by means of a nasopharyngeal swab has allowed a certificate of cure. It is valid only in Switzerland for a period of 270 days from the eleventh day after the positive result. More information on the web page www.ti.ch/certificato.

