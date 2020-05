The delicate issue of reopening borders with Italy is under discussion. However, a one-sided announcement from Rome, which arrived late on Friday with a plan to completely reopen the borders starting from June 3 has put a cat amongst the pigeons - displeasing its neighbours: Switzerland, Austria, and France. Intense discussions were held last week in Germany who had initially speculated on an agreed reopening of the borders from the June 15. But they had cut Giuseppe Conte's government out of the discussions. The risk of a "free everyone" from and to the nearby Peninsula is too high given the delicate - and still worrying - epidemiological situation. However, there is not only the principle of the open border at stake. There is a huge economic issue: tourism.

Di Maio's arrows

It is no coincidence that Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister, said yesterday “We will work on promoting tourism to be able to save what can be saved. The sector accounts for 15% of the national gross domestic product". He explained the reasons for the advance made by Rome. whilst addressing the counterparts of some EU countries including Germany and Austria adding: "It is inadmissible that there are blacklists between EU countries". Already - and Switzerland?

If Italy decides to reopen its borders on June 3, our country does not necessarily have to do the same. Reported Daniel Bach spokesman for the Secretariat of State for Migration (SEM) during yesterday's press conference. "There will be bilateral discussions between Bern and Rome over the week for a coordinated solution. The announcement by Rome must also be carefully evaluated with the other neighbouring countries, as well as with the border cantons, in particular Ticino who would be greatly affected by a reopening of the borders with Italy".

Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has indicated that the Switzerland will be able to decide autonomously whether to reopen the borders at the same time as Italy or whether it is better to wait. "It is therefore possible that Italy can be reached from Switzerland, but the opposite cannot be said. However, it is difficult to imagine a quarantine period for those returning from abroad in this case”.

Ticino?

The issue is complex. The Federal Council will discuss further tomorrow in Bern and updates will be fed through to the Council of State via its president Norman Gobbi. Ticino has requested to be informed of the evolution of the negotiations between Switzerland, Italy and the other neighbouring states which are interested in managing the flow of people, especially in view of the summer holidays. The situation was already technically complicated and now a political decision has also taken place following the one that for epidemiological reasons led to the closure of the border at the beginning of March.

A decision that Italy had made, but never, in these terms - Switzerland. We have always applied punctual measures: such as the so-called fine against tourism for spending 100 francs (included in the COVID ordinance) a fine for those who want to return to Swiss soil for unjustified reasons. Technically it is considered that in an emergency situation public order and customs management are hampered. It is clear that the Italian decision would allow a Ticinese to go to Italy but what will happen when they return to Switzerland? and it is precisely on this issue that the story becomes complex and it will be essential to find a broader understanding.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata