Raffaele De Rosa, elected in April 2019 - ten months later found himself in the vortex of a global economic, welfare and healthcare crisis. How did you manage the situation?

"When you find yourself in a very difficult and delicate position like the one we found ourselves living from February onwards, it's essential to be able to count on a close-knit team that works well. that's how it was: both at the Department level and in the State Council. We were able to rely on the skills of our experts when tough decisions had to be made. And we shared our reasoning so that everyone would row in the same direction. It is the same attitude I saw in the public: thanks to the commitment of everyone, from professionals to numerous volunteers, it was possible to overcome very difficult moments. Individual responsibility has allowed us to strengthen the sense of community, and even today, when we ask the public not to be complacent but to continue with the measures of social distancing and increased hygiene, we know that they listen and pay attention".

From the beginning, the DSS and the cantonal chief medical officer were the hub. What do you remember about the first meetings when it was said that "but China is far away"?

"Right away I asked to pay the utmost attention to this problem, participating personally in the first official meeting of the COVID-19 Coordination Group on 27 January 2020. I asked our experts to consider the issue as priority, to evaluate the virus with the necessary caution, because at the time very little was known about it and the devastating effect it would have globally. However, I'd like to say that already on that occasion, through a press release, the Department indicated that the evolution of the epidemic was to be considered uncertain and that the first meeting of the Group had served to discuss and agree on the actions to be taken, if the disease should develop with a global impact".

Following Codogno there were very intense and busy days, especially during the weekend of 22-23 February

Then there was Codogno and the explosion in Lombardy. What was said in the government chambers?

"There were very intense and busy days, especially during the weekend of 22-23 February. We immediately contacted colleagues, the competent services and Bern. I remember that the first confirmed case in Ticino was 25 February and the next day the State Council decided the first urgent measures. We also immediately paid great attention to informing the public, with press conferences as early as 24 February".

Was your criticism of the federal authorities, that "Bern laughed in our faces", the result of a common sense of frustration or a reaction you still endorse?

"At the beginning there was a considerable difficulty in making the situation understood, and this because of the very different perception of what was happening, in particular as a result of our proximity to the Lombard outbreak. Then the federal government understood the importance of what we were doing and the danger we were exposed to and gave us support. In the end, albeit with several days of delay following our requests, the measures suggested at the beginning were almost all implemented: cancellation of ghatherings, closure (partial and considered) and border controls, intervention on incoming railway connections, revision of some standards on protective devices and medicines".

Then the peak in cases and the long list of deaths with which Ticino found itself confronted. A relative, a friend, an acquaintance, many people were personally touched by this. You too?

"Allow me first of all to convey my sympathy to those who lost a loved one, to those who have been touched by the disease and to all the caring staff, both in hospitals and in social and health facilities (such as homes for the elderly and institutions for the disabled). My family was also affected. People dear to me who unfortunately lost their lives. Then also a close relative intubated for several weeks and now, fortunately, in rehabilitation. In addition to the pain for sick or deceased, the whole population was put under pressure: loneliness, anxiety, stress and uncertainty".

The healthcare facilities held out, the collaboration between public and private was excellent in the interest of the population. But whilst one is quick to help others, they also have their own hands full. Do you agree?

"I believe from this experience that the collaboration between the public and private sectors, which was exemplary, has been strengthened. Cantonal hospital bodies and private clinics acted in an extraordinary manner, sharing strategy and methods of taking charge. Based on what has been implemented in recent weeks, today we can count on a system ready to be restored within 48 hours for each adoption stage, should the infection and consequently hospitalisation situation become more critical again. When there is a unity of purpose, things work".

As director of the DSS, what do you intend to promote to ensure that the experience learned isn't forgotten?

"This is a huge challenge and I really hope that this health crisis will teach us something and allow us to seize the different opportunities. Right from the start I tried to pass my values on: a spirit of collaboration, always working for the public; to put the common good first, overcoming particular interests; solidarity. These are objectives that can only be achieved with the commitment of everyone and a unity of purpose".

A lot of caution is needed. We still know too little about this virus

Then the curve flattened and the reopening phase started, but with the doubt and concern that the virus was still around and that a second wave two or three weeks later would happen. Today, thankfully, we can say that that prediction was wrong.

"A lot of caution is needed. We still know too little about this virus The easing which concerns me most are those of 6 June and those still to come: complete opening of borders, major events and indoor gatherings. We must continue to remain vigilant, with constant monitoring of the situation: carrying out an adequate number of tests and maintaining contact tracing".

The economy has started up again in the meantime, but the effects of the lockdown will be felt for a long time. What are the similarities and differences of the Ticino pre- and post-COVID-19?

"Even prior to the arrival of COVID-19 Ticino was experiencing a period of economic slowdown. The crisis has accelerated this situation and we will all have to work hard to get out of this situation. This will only be possible if we are able to seize the opportunities and learn some lessons: strengthen collaboration in the healthcare sector, aim for greater sustainability (greater attention to the environment and quality of life), support equal opportunities, increase the training of young people from Ticino in the social and healthcare sector".

From a social point of view, are the effects already being felt?

"Even though it's still too early to make predictions, we will have to prepare for an increase in social spending. We are closely monitoring the situation, and for now we are not yet seeing an increase in requests for assistance. It is clear, however, that major economic, and therefore social, difficulties will have to be faced".

What concrete action do you propose to counteract the difficulties affecting an already vulnerable population and dragging those who were already on the edge into that spiral?

"Fortunately, the Federal Council has accepted several requests from the State Council: the rapid and streamlined application of the allowances for short-time working, the possibility of benefitting retroactively from the loss of earnings allowance for the entire crisis window (IPG Corona), and this also for the sectors not directly affected by closure orders, the extension of unemployment benefits. The government has also decided on further interventions: extension of payment terms, reduction of taxes for the use of public land and rents for commercial activities in buildings owned by the canton and cancellation of the calculation of late interest accrued in 2020 on tax credits".

And from a strictly welfare point of view?

"As far as the Department is concerned, it must first be remembered that our welfare system already provides automatic adjustments to support people in difficulty. In light of this extraordinary situation, we intervened immediately to simplify access to welfare benefits; to extend renewals for family allowances and early childhood allowances; to extend the guarantees for a further 3-6 months, depending on the individual situations, of additional welfare assistance benefits depending on the case; to strengthen the new welfare and professional reintegration strategy launched in recent months and developed in agreement with the DECS and the DFE; and to implement the social reform recently approved by the Grand Council. The Council of State is also studying further possible action. It will be important to demonstrate flexibility and responsiveness to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people".

