For two months the virus made Lugano an armoured, semi-deserted city. What does it mean to be mayor at the moment? How do you handle the news about the dead and the infected? And the images of nearby cities, Brescia and Bergamo, with the army trucks lined up? We talked about it with Marco Borradori.

We often only realise the value of something when it's gone. The coronavirus for months has deprived us of our "much-beleaguered" cities. Of the squares. Meeting places. Do you have the impression that Lugano will have to be "handled" - and planned - differently in the next years following this experience?

"Of course I do. Just as the virus experience has a personal and subjective impact, it has also had a collective and public impact. The positive side that we took as the city of Lugano was to use the crisis as an accelerator of change. In a way it was like seeing things through a big magnifying glass and in slow motion. I am thinking in particular of two themes: the first is that of innovation in administrative processes and the use of technology, the second is precisely what you mention, that of the perception and importance of public space and urban travel. However, it was not a turning point because we had already moved, both in the direction of innovation (I quote, for example, the projects and the Lugano Living Lab network) and in that of planning a more people-friendly city. In this sense, the centrality of public spaces is nothing new for us, but the post-coronavirus must stimulate us to do more, I am thinking for example of projects to redefine the use of roads and places giving priority to soft mobility, or the importance of being able to fully experience what the district offers.

Bern’s decision to reopen everything left me perplexed, but now we have to do it.

What did you learn, as mayor, from this period? Is there a lesson you will take home from this experience?

"The first lesson was great humility. The virus has shown us how, in an instant, our everyday life can be overturned by an external force. I've wondered a lot about the meaning of individual freedom, tolerance, respect for others and their needs. In order to deal with the emergency in a pragmatic way, we received recommendations and were divided into categories, which was necessary at an early stage of the crisis. But then it seemed to me that the pre-eminence of directives could overshadow the responsibility of the people, running the risk of a clash between values and generations: those who stayed at home and those who did not, the over-65s and the young, the healthy and the sick, the economy and health, the public and the private. Well, I'd say that in phase 2, but then for always, I want to deliver the lesson of respect, enhancement and empowerment of the people. I think it's important for a healthy society to grow".

More centralist countries are considering regional reopenings. We, the home of federalism, an equal line for everyone

The management of healthcare emergencies is primarily the responsibility of the Confederation and the cantons. But what's it like to be mayor in a situation which forces you to read the death toll (and there were weeks in which every day 12, 13, 15 deaths were announced) and, one imagines, to be confronted also with a feeling of helplessness?

"I have lived it and I am living it with the utmost attention because the mayoral responsibility is great. From the very beginning, the City of Lugano set up an agile internal task force with the aim of coordinating and planning all the activities related to the various phases of the pandemic, and this gave the municipality the security that everything was operationally and under control. The biggest challenge for me as mayor was the political one. In particular, I was faced with the need to strike a balance between applying the federal and cantonal directives on the one hand and assessing their suitability for our region on the other. It immediately seemed clear to me that just as Ticino might have different needs from other Swiss cantons, there might also be peculiarities between municipalities that needed to be looked at. As mayors, we've spoken often and this has helped me. Even the complete reopening, or almost, of society in one fell swoop decided by Bern left me perplexed. The Confederation has decided to focus everything on individual responsibility: now it is a gamble that we must commit ourselves together to winning, building on what we have learned during these difficult weeks".

It would be unwise both to forget what we learned from the lockdown and to wipe the slate clean.

Lugano has distinguished itself for some choices - for example on the opening of schools - in contrast to those at cantonal and federal level. The Canton has distinguished itself by choices made independently from those of the Confederation (think of the closure of non-essential economic activities, or the ban on shopping for the over-65s). At one point there was talk of a "federalism crisis". What did you think of the Federal Council's crisis management?

"If we look at the international picture, we see that many federalist countries have experienced a similar dynamic to ours, with intense debate between the regions and the national government at every stage of the crisis. What is surprising to note is how even the most centralist European countries are now opting for regional restarts. By contrast, Switzerland, the home of federalism, has chosen an equal path for every canton since 11 May. Hence my doubts. For our national cohesion, this pandemic has undoubtedly been a stress test. The meaning of federalism, however, is not one of levelling, quite the opposite: it is to recognise and respect the territorial peculiarities and to find shared solutions at the various institutional levels. Therefore, discussions between the Confederation, cantons and municipalities are welcome. It's probably too early for a general judgement on the management of the crisis; if the budget must be limited to the emergency phase at national level, it can be said that the strategy was correct, with some initial doubts on the ability to grasp the seriousness of the situation in Ticino".

The coronavirus crisis has brought back into fashion among many people a term that was previously dear especially to ecologists (and for others a curse): "happy degrowth". There are those who hope that this crisis will lead to a slowdown in society in terms of consumption but also in working life. For others, however, it is essential that everyone now roll up their sleeves and work hard to recover the wealth that has been lost in recent months. To return as quickly as possible to the growth we had before, because the recession risks doing more damage than the virus. What's your opinion?

"We have all seen some positive aspects of the lockdown: slowed rhythms, new working modes, less traffic, less pollution, nature has flourished again and not only because of the arrival of spring. But it was an emergency measure, a public health protection measure, which deprived the public of many fundamental freedoms. It would be unwise to throw away the good things we learned from the lockdown, just as it would be equally wrong to "wipe the slate clean" of the world that we knew before the covid. We must work for change without putting the past in competition with the future. The coronavirus lesson does not push us towards degrowth, but towards a new growth model, more similar to the fundamental values of our society and more focused on people's quality of life".

Seeing Lombardy hit so hard, with the army trucks loading the corpses in Brescia or Bergamo, generated for many in Ticino a sense of closeness to Lombardy as hadn't been seen for some time. Will this experience change relations between Ticino and Italians?

"We were all shocked by those images. The most important lesson of this pandemic is that an event that happens in a remote market in a Chinese province can affect us so much that after a few weeks it is able to turn our lives upside down. It highlighted how globalisation impressively unites all the globe's inhabitants. In the West we'd never had this perception in such a dramatically tangible way. This raises a whole series of questions about relations between countries, borders, the mobility of people, the need for resident labour in strategic sectors. If this is true at macro level, it is all the more so at micro level. We will all be called upon to make this reflection, including Lombardy and Ticino, which will remain bordering regions with intense economic and social relations. So it's not a question of changing relationships, but of building new ones, hopefully better ones for both".

