It is said that it is not easy to play against left-handers ‘Being left handed can help you, but it’s not a tennis player’s winning weapon. There are others, which come and go. Much depends on the state of form. Sometimes you are there with your head, others not. This is a technical game, but above all a psychological one.

What does the Brazilian say when we remind him tof Basel in 2012? ‘I remember in particular that on that occasion I had stood up to Federer, who then overtook me 6-3 6-7 7-5. If I’m not mistaken he had qualified for the quarters. Beating the greatest in history in his hometown which is a memorable feat. Too bad he failed the exploit’.

First title in Gstaad

My first ATP title dates back to 2009 when I had a victory Gstaad. Then, a year later, I forced myself in Santiago de Chile. In 2012 I made an encore in the Bernese Oberland and in 2015 I signed the Geneva Open. Three of the four wins in singles I have achieved in Switzerland. Your country brings me luck. But there is more. In 2006, thanks to Renata Coda (organiser of that event), I got a wild card for the Challenger of Chiasso. I was a hope or a little more. She, a Brazilian not only in her heart, had welcomed me as if I were her son. I remember that my beautiful adventure in Seseglio was broken in the second round of the main draw, when I gave way to the Austrian Werner Eschauer, then winner of the tournament.

Thomaz, of clear Italian origins (he understands and speaks our language well), feels Brazilian in all respects.

‘I grew up in Sao Paolo. And I also spent the last 5 months of this year there without being able to play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here, in Switzerland, the situation seems to me quite under control - this is also one of the reasons why this week I play the ITF in Caslano.

Passion for Kuerten

Roger is certainly one of the great models, but my heart has always beaten especially for Guga Kuerten. I remember how it was yesterday when, in 1997, he thrust himself for the first time at Roland Garros. After that first success in a Grand Slam test, two more followed, in 2000 and 2001. Magical moments for the popularity of tennis in our country. I was then a kid who dreamed of being able to follow in the footsteps of a great champion.

The new Davis

In the Davis Cup Bellucci has a good balance sheet. In the list of players who have given the most to his country, he is in eighth place behind Koch, Mandarino, Kirmayr, Kuerten, Motta, Fernandes and Oncins. What is Thomaz’s relationship with this event, which last year changed its format? ‘Davis has always been the most important team event, but a change was needed. The most profiled players of many nations often found themselves in great difficulty especially when it came to drawing up the calendars. The speech also applied to the Switzerland of Roger and Stan, who won the trophy in 2014. Brazil have reached the semifinals twice (1992 and 2000). Unfortunately, we have never managed to realise the dream of raising the old salad bowl. As for the future, never say never. The new format with a fixed date was a must. The event needed to be reborn. Only in a few years, however, will we be able to understand whether the choice was paying or not’.

Let’s go back to Bellucci. What are the impressions of a player who would like to try to climb the rankings to return to being the protagonist in the major tests?

‘Apart from a few phenomena, which are confirmed at a high level, most of the players go up and down. Despite not having had any major injuries, this was also my fate. But I don’t give up. Now I’m in Caslano with my coach Andre Podalka (Brazilian of Romanian origin). Next week I will go to Romania. Then I’ll play other Challengers in Italy’.

