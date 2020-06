Airlines British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have announced that they have filed a lawsuit against the British government to waive travellers’ UK arrival quarantine as an anti-coronavirus measure.

The three airlines say in a joint note that the 14-day quarantine "will have a devastating effect on British tourism and the economy in general and will destroy thousands of jobs" and have asked that the cause be discussed "as soon as possible". According to the three companies, the quarantine would be too restrictive and is not based on any scientific opinion or evidence. In addition, French and Germans who travel to Britain weekly are exempt whilst it applies to travellers from countries where the contagion rates for the new coronavirus are lower than in the UK.

The British government had hinted that it could create air bridges for some countries so as not to jeopardize the revival of tourism which is long awaited by the aviation sector. However, the companies doubt the effectiveness of this device and rather ask the government to restore the quarantine introduced on March 10, aimed only at travellers from high-risk nations.

The 14-day self-isolation requirement, verified every three weeks, affects all travellers arriving by land, sea and air, regardless of whether they are UK residents or not. Random checks are foreseen and penalties of up to £ 1000 (around CHF 1200) may be applied to offenders. Exceptions are made for road hauliers, health workers, seasonal farm workers and travellers from Ireland.

