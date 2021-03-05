  • 1
British citizen stopped after trying to smuggle 2 rolex watches across the border

BORDER CONTROL

A British man on his way to Milan was stopped for not declaring the value of the watches: equal to 54 thousand euros

British citizen stopped after trying to smuggle 2 rolex watches across the border

Di ats OnTheSpot

The British citizen was stopped by the financial police of Ponte Chiasso on the train that left Bellinzona and was headed for Milan during the normal checks on the Italian-Swiss border.

The passenger’s statement was not deemed reliable by the agents who decided to investigate the inspection by finding two Rolex watches worth 54,000 euros hidden inside the man’s socks and stowed inside his jacket pockets. He was sued for criminal smuggling and VAT evasion which amounted to almost 12 thousand euros. The watches were seized and handed over to the Offenses Office of the Court of Como.

