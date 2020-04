Boris Johnson has been hospitalised “for tests” 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus the BBC reports. The British PM has been struggling to shake off the symptoms of a fever and cough. He spent the night in hospital ‘on the advice of his doctor’ and has continued to lead the government response to the health crisis. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus. Boris Johnson thanked the NHS (British National Health Service) staff for the incredible hard work they are doing and urged the population to continue following the government’s recommendation to stay at home, protect the ‘NHS and save lives’.