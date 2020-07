They have dressed 40 American presidents and many of the Wall Street bankers. With an illustrious history, almost 200 years long, which, however, could not stand the stress of the coronavirus. Brooks Brothers have filed for bankruptcy.

Founded in 1818 by Henry Sands Brooks and now owned by Claudio del Vecchio (who purchased it in 2001 by reinforcing the brand's appeal beyond formal wear) filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

Brooks Brothers has secured a $75 million bankruptcy loan, during which it intends to look for a buyer and avoid liquidation. According to rumours, several groups have already expressed interest: there would be private equity Solitaire Partners, but Authentic Brands and Simon Property could also be in the running.

The retail sector "has changed a lot in the past four to five years - he explained in an interview with the Wall Street Journal - and we were on the way to adapt to the new context. When the coronavirus arrived, there was no way to support things. "

Brooks Brothers was hit hard by the pandemic that opened the way to work remotely and to meetings via Zoom, while cancelling the celebrations and parties, from weddings to graduations.

With the offices closed and no social gatherings, the formal style offered by Brooks Brothers has been replaced by casual clothing with jeans and a T-shirt instead of a jacket and tie - so, among the stores closed due to the pandemic and online sales in difficulty, the company was forced to resort to assisted bankruptcy.

Of its 250 stores in North America 51 will close, but many others are hovering over the changing tastes of consumers increasingly inclined to online shopping. The company, one of the few to manufacture many of its garments in the United States, will also cease production at its three US plants from August 15.

Claudio del Vecchio, the son of Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, points the finger at the virus to explain bankruptcy.

Brooks Brothers' story is intertwined with the American one. The brand has dressed Barack Obama to Donald Trump, from Abraham Lincoln to John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Not to mention Clark Gable, Andy Warhol and Stephen Colbert. Ralph Lauren started his career at Brooks Brothers before creating his empire.

Over the years his clothes and shirts have been a symbol especially in offices. Recently, however, formal wear has given way to casual Friday in the offices and new sceptical generations to the jacket and tie in the traditional sense and the brand lost some of its splendour.

The arrival of Del Vecchio in 2001 revitalised the company by expanding its product portfolio. Then the rise of online shopping started to cause problems, leading to a pandemic that swept the retail sector.

