In one week, the number of prostitutes active in the city of Bern has doubled to 180. This is explained by the cantonal decision to leave the brothels open, unlike in the surrounding regions.

The Confederation - contrary to what happened during the first lockdown last spring currently allows the opening of brothels, albeit with limited opening hours: the last customer must leave at 19.00. By contrast, the cantons of Zurich, Aargau, Geneva, Lucerne, Solothurn and Thurgau have enacted bans.

The head of the competent police authority of the city of Bern Alexander Ott told Keystone-ATS that the latest developments are problematic: due to the blockade of closed houses in other cantons, many prostitutes have lost their housing and their earnings.

For this reason they moved to the canton of Bern. In some establishments up to three women now share a room and receive customers there. This is not only problematic for hygienic reasons, it is also a question of dignity, Ott points out.

