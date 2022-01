Carsten Spohr found himself with a gift of poison under the tree. The kind that, as soon as you unwrap it, you want to send it back to the sender by whatever means. In an interview granted to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung just before Christmas, the managing director of the Lufthansa group presented heavy figures, very heavy indeed: the airline and its various subsidiaries - including Swiss - will cancel thirty thousand flights by the end of the winter season, 10% of the total scheduled. And the reason, well and truly, is easy to say. The usual pandemic and, above all, the onset of the Omicron variant. Fear of flying, quarantined crews, health restrictions. A disaster.

Spohr, however, went further. Claiming that the group, in that same period, will retain something like eighteen thousand ghost or empty flights. Only and solely to preserve airport slots. That is to say, the take-off and landing rights that companies purchase for the various destinations served. Translated: in order to maintain - also next year - the slots within which you can land and take off in a given airport, well, Lufthansa is willing to make connections without passengers or, at best, with few people on board. An economic loss, whatever the scenario.

An environmental issue

This managerial suicide was indirectly but not excessively imposed by the European Union. In November, Brussels reintroduced the 80% quota. To be clear, this was the quota that carriers had to meet before the pandemic. Parentheses: the companies had to (and must) operate at least 80% of the flights scheduled, or risk losing take-off and landing rights the following year.

The rule had been suspended during the first wave, from March 30 to October 24, 2020, and then again from February 15 to the summer of 2021. When, well, it was put back into effect but with a lower percentage (50). Since November, in fact, the EU has raised the bar again: 80% or bye-bye slots.

In his statements, Spohr also placed the emphasis on the environmental aspect: empty flights are not only damaging to the climate, but they are moving away from the European Commission’s «Fit for 55» program, which - very idealistically - aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Aviation, it will be said, causes «just» 3.4% of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union (2017 figure). But between 1990 and 2017, the volume of emissions grew by 129%.

And Swiss, how does it fit into this less than comforting horizon? We flipped the question to Sonja Ptassek, spokesperson for the company. «For the entire winter schedule, i.e. from the end of October 2021 to the end of March 2022, we expect cancellations around 8% due to health and demand restrictions.» In total, as Blick had anticipated, we’ re talking about 2,900 flights of which 1,200 have already jumped in recent weeks. «But the period most affected is from mid-January to the end of March. The cancellations will be distributed over the entire network: we are reducing the frequencies on the routes served most, so that we will be able to keep a higher number of connections active». That said, «it is more likely that flights with a low level of bookings will be cancelled so as to affect fewer passengers».

In the general uproar, a first piece of good news - at least - there is: the quarantines are not affecting Swiss staff. Not in an impactful way, that is. «There is no bottleneck in this sense,« Ptassek states forcefully, as if to emphasize the exemplary behavior of the employees.

Assistance from Brussels

On the contrary, no one is talking about empty flights. In July, in view of the return to the 80% regime, Swiss had let slip a cryptic statement: «Empty flights are a possibility, but we are still hoping for a more practical solution». What will happen, then, between now and the end of March? «The figure that Mr. Spohr provided to the press should be extended to the entire Lufthansa Group. Swiss will not reveal separate figures, I hope you can understand.»

A possible solution, however, has just been provided by the European Union: «In mid-December - Ptassek concludes - Brussels has decided that for the summer the slot utilization will have to be at least 64%, instead of the current 80%. Swiss will take this into account in the planning of the summer timetable». A gift that is anything but poisoned.

