Bucherer cuts 220 jobs in Switzerland

In Switzerland 220 jobs are expected to be made redundant - of which 170 will be at the company headquarters and stores in Lucerne - explains a release earlier today. Out of the one hundred and fifty positions overseas 100 have already been cut in the United States.

As a leading company in the luxury goods sector, Bucherer has been hit hard by the global crisis due to the pandemic and the almost total collapse of international tourism that has followed, the leaders explain. In particular, due to the absence of Asian guests, a massive drop in sales has been recorded since January - especially in Switzerland. The outlook for international tourism, vital to Bucherer, and the looming recession, which is hitting the luxury goods industry particularly hard, do not allow any significant improvement to be seen before 2023.

Since February sales wwere recorded at 90% however activities did not resume with the end of the lockdown in May. In other places the drops are remarkable. Bucherer is forced to adapt its resources to new realities to remain competitive in the long term, the note reads. Today the management, together with the workers’ representatives, opened the consultation required by law. taking into context possible measures to mitigate the consequences of restructuring are being discussed and the social plan is in particular being defined.

The company says it has thoroughly examined all alternatives and has delayed the cuts for as long as possible. The best possible solutions are being sought for all those affected. A special fund will be created for the most difficult cases.

Bucherer was founded in 1888 and is present in numerous locations throughout Europe and - through the Tourneau brand - in the United States. There are 17 outlets in Switzerland. The group employs over 2400 people, including 1100 in Switzerland and 600 in Lucerne.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata