Build begins on the world’s tallest energy tower

Build has commenced on construction of the world’s largest energy tower. The pioneering project promoted by Lugano start-up Energy Vault SA is taking firm place in the heart of the industrial area of ​​Castione. Despite continuing build where possible and taking into consideration safety measures the continuation of build slowed due to the coronavirus - according to the roadmap the tower should have remained in the Bellinzonese municipality until July. But now the cards on the table have changed The avant-garde project of the company based in Ticino will be tested in Castione and then transferred probably to India.