Build begins on the world’s tallest energy tower

TICINO

Work has begun on the construction of the innovative system designed by the Lugano start-up Energy Vault

Build begins on the world’s tallest energy tower
Energy Vault SA

Build begins on the world’s tallest energy tower

Energy Vault SA

Di Alan Del Don e Dina Aletras / AMG OnTheSpot

Build has commenced on construction of the world’s largest energy tower. The pioneering project promoted by Lugano start-up Energy Vault SA is taking firm place in the heart of the industrial area of ​​Castione. Despite continuing build where possible and taking into consideration safety measures the continuation of build slowed due to the coronavirus - according to the roadmap the tower should have remained in the Bellinzonese municipality until July. But now the cards on the table have changed The avant-garde project of the company based in Ticino will be tested in Castione and then transferred probably to India.

Energy Vault is the creator of gravity and kinetic energy based, long-duration energy storage solutions that are transforming the world’s approach to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

