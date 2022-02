New year, old habits: since the beginning of February, the new vignette must be displayed in order to travel on Swiss freeways.

The ritual, in short, is the usual one, repeated since 1985, when the adhesive label was introduced. However, for many, this could also be the last time. As of next year, motorists will also be able to opt for the new electronic vignette.

During the winter session of 2020, we remember, the federal chambers approved the revised law on road marking, which opened the way to the electronic vignette, « the introduction for which is expected during 2023 «. This system - the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security points out - «will not replace the current sticker: both variants will exist in parallel». How will it work? The new electronic vignettes will be linked to the license plate, not the vehicle, and can be purchased from a cell phone or computer «regardless of location and time.» For vehicles with transferable license plates, one will suffice. In addition, «there is no need to remove the old sticker and attach the new one: the renewal can be fully automated», the Federal Office further clarifies.

According to figures provided by the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security, 16,832 fines were issued nationwide in the year marked by the pandemic, of which 3,476 were imposed directly by border guards. A figure down from 2019, when there were 17,907 fines, but still higher than in 2018 (13,985).

However, in Ticino data provided by the Cantonal Police in 2021 show that there were 2,182 fines, up from 1,479 in 2020 and 1,323 in 2019. Figures that - the Police underline - «derive from the number of controls carried out, as well as from the current pandemic situation, with lockdowns that have strongly decreased traffic flows, especially foreign traffic, in specific periods».

The wife and the navigator

Anyone who is caught without a vignette during a traffic control is generally quick to say «Sorry, I didn’t know», but there are also those who try to avoid a fine by making excuses. For example, there are those who claim to have taken the highway by mistake, those who blame the navigator «who didn’t inform me», and those who blame their spouse: «You know, I have already bought the sticker, but now she is using it on the other car». Despite the fantasy, the fine in any case is 200 francs.

Those who are found with a forged or falsified sticker will be reported to the Public Ministry and will be fined at least 500 francs. «Few of them are real forgeries, most of them are stickers with film for transfer to another vehicle,« the police say. According to the data, however, last year 37 cases were reported in Ticino, 84 in 2020.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata