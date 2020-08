There seems to be a bit of confusion as to whether or not they can turn out to be a good deal, which is why we would like to clarify their advantages.

1. Off-market real estate offers can be kept private if desired

2. Owners and buyers have a competitive advantage.

Excluding public announcements, negotiations for these items are focused on a small number of interested parties.

As there is less competition, bullish wars are unlikely to occur and therefore it is easier for investors, who usually use this strategy, to buy at a good price.

3. More time for due diligence

In off-market bidding, competition is reduced and the property may take longer to sell. This gives potential buyers time to do proper due diligence before bidding.

4. More flexible negotiations

As there is no time pressure, it is possible to enter into contracts that would never be possible on the open market. Both sides can be much more relaxed and reasonable at the negotiating table.

5. Smoother Transactions

In off-market real estate transactions, property sellers often deal with one or a few buyers.

6. Off-Market Properties Offer Unique Opportunities

Off-market listings can result from unfortunate circumstances that the seller is facing. The homeowner may find himself in trouble, wanting to get out of the property quietly and quickly.

In this regard, we would like to point out that some off-market offers are often managed by people with little experience and for this reason we invite both owners and buyers to be very careful and to turn exclusively to professionals. The lack of professionalism could lead to the definition of inadequate prices compared to the current market values, or to the risk of incurring in careless management of the negotiations. If you are interested in adding some new off-market investment properties to your portfolio, please contact us to view our off-market portfolio.

For further information please contact Pascal Brülhart directly -pascal@bruelhart-partners.ch - Tel: +41 91 606 63 60

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata