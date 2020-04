From Monday the 4th May the administration offices of the City of Locarno will reopen to the public - Mayor Alain Scherrer said “We are ready to open and have taken various precautions to accommodate the requests of the public. During this delicate time a great sense of responsibility and caution will be necessary”.

From May 4th all regular municipal activities will be active. Citizens can visit but ‘by appointment only’. “We ask the public to check in advance the availability of their desired service” All services and staff will also be available via telephone, email, and post.

To contact the municipality the direct number is 091 / 756.31.11 which will be active from Monday to Friday (09:00 -11.45 and 14:00 -16.45, holidays excluded), we will be available for any questions related to municipal services

However, the Chancery desk will no longer provide the green ties, the sale of which has been restored at the branches of the local services, open (09:00 -11.45 and 14:00 -16.45) purely for this purpose. For any other requirements, an appointment must be scheduled. The door of the municipal chancery in the square will be have access to the public, but only for one person at a time.

Police

The number for the police is 091 / 756.33.11 (times as above) If necessary, it will be possible to make an appointment by calling or emailing polizia.comunale@locarno.ch.

For other services, please look at https://www.locarno.ch you will find all the details to make an appointment.

Eco-centre

On May 5th the eco-centre, which is located at Via alla Morettina 6, will also reopen to the public. Access will be regulated by the staff. Waiting times longer than usual should be considered. The authorities also recommend the use of a protective mask.

