Boldbrain is an accelerator aimed at “early stage” startups and ideas. The target is to provide participants the needed tools to assess whether their idea is valid or not and if it has the prerequisites to be transformed into a scalable business. Boldbrain offers to coach you, shares information, runs workshops along with the possibility to win CHF 120’000 and other amazing prizes.

Boldbrain is part of the network of Swiss accelerators but is distinguished by two important specificities: it turns to start-ups in the "early stage" phase, and secondly works across a horizontal business approach enabling all types of business sectors to participate. The accelerator is set up by the Agire Foundation along with the collaboration of the USI Start-Up Promotion Center which has a range of competent partners who contribute to the success of the program.

Thanks to the financial support of the Economic Division of the Department of Finance and Economy (FDEA) of the Canton Ticino and BancaStato, the final cash prizes total 120,000 francs - divided into six premiums - which are increased by additional service premiums worth over 70,000 francs. In addition, the finalists of this program, under certain conditions, also have the possibility to request the certification of innovative start-ups that can be enforced for the tax breaks provided by the Canton.

After the success of 2019, further changes are planned for this edition which will make the curriculum even more complete. The topics that are explored during the three months of acceleration are: the business model and the value proposition, the legal, financial, and intellectual property aspects and, last but not least, the fundamental teaching on how to best present the idea before a jury, audience, or investors.

The event will take place between September and November with the final ceremony scheduled for the beginning of December at the Università della Svizzera italiana, where 6 prizes of 2020 will be awarded.

Fortunately, the event can be carried out without problems even if the current rules of social distancing should remain until the autumn via technology channels. In the event that it becomes necessary the organisation committee will decide whether to transfer all the scheduled appointments online. The information evenings initially scheduled in Lugano and Bellinzona will instead be replaced by an online meeting accessible to all by registration.

This informative moment is recommended for all those who are thinking of submitting their application but who have some doubts about the nature of the competition and its execution. All interested parties can participate without obligation; the operating team will answer all questions and doubts about the proposed innovative idea, as well as illustrate in detail the entire schedule and the commitment required. Memberships are already possible via the website www.boldbrain.ch .

The Boldbrain Startup Challenge organisers are convinced that never before in this time of crisis the creativity and ingenuity are encouraged to find solutions to the new problems emerged. Innovation and digitalisation can be the answer to the new lifestyle that we have to adopt and to the great challenges to face in the coming years. The birth and installation of new innovative startups in Ticino will thus be an added value for the economic fabric affected by this crisis, since they will create highly qualified induced and jobs”.

2020 edition

Starting today and ending at 23.50pm on July 20 it will be possible to submit your application via the online form on www.boldbrain.ch. During the summer 20 startups will be selected. The teams will begin their journey with the first meeting scheduled for September 4 in which each business will be supported by professional coaches, until the second half of November. At that point, the regional jury will select 10 projects that will have access to the next phase. The 10 finalist projects will be presented at the final ceremony, scheduled for December 3 at the Aula magna of USI in Lugano and the 6 prizes decreed by the national jury and by the public present at the event will be awarded.

- CHF 120,000 in prize money

- approx. 70,000 CHF the value of other performance awards

- 600 hours of coaching

- 90 days of acceleration

- 20 startups selected

- 14 judges involved

- over 20 coaches

- 6 awards

- 5 thematic workshops

- 1 Investor Day

How to get involved

Do you have an idea? The organisers invite you to apply – whether you are in Ticino or outside the canton and have an idea in embryonic stage to develop they ask you to take up the challenge by forwarding no later than July 20th your application via the website www.boldbrain.ch . The official language of the program is English.

Information and communication

Detailed information on the Rules of participation, the admission criteria and the program are available on the website www.boldbrain.ch also in Italian and English.

We invite all interested parties to participate in the online InfoDay scheduled for June 17th by registering online.

The promoters are supported by the Department of Finance and Economy, BancaStato, USI EMBA, USI, SUPSI and, in alphabetical order, all the other partners of the program:

Bär & Karrer

Connect Switzerland

Hemargroup

IPI Intellectual Property Institute

MassChallengeCH

NETWORK ONE

SkipsoLabs

StartupInvest

Startupticker.ch

Swiss Economic Forum

yourCFO

Boldbrain is one of the few programs aimed at startups in the embryo phase, the only one in Ticino and the only one that is not aimed at a specific sector. Boldbrain provides useful tools and basic skills to start your journey and to tackle the next stages. Boldbrain also provides access to a wide network of investors thanks to the organization, in Lugano, of the Investor Day, dedicated in particular to those who participated to the program of the previous year.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata