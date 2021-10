In order to make the anti-COVID campaign launched by the Federal Council a reality, the Finance Delegation of Parliament (DelFin) has agreed to release CHF 50 million of the CHF 96.2 million demanded by the government. This amount will be used for supporting the vaccination week of November (8-14), to increase the number of mobile centers for advice and for vaccination, and to employ advisors in the cantons.

These measures will be mainly implemented by the cantons, while the federal government is supporting and co-financing the nationwide campaign, a note from the parliamentary services states today.

The additional 50 million is part of an additional credit of 96.2 million that the executive has requested to complete the second supplement to the budget. This loan has been presented to the finance committees of the two branches of parliament, which are already discussing it. At the same time, the Federal Council has requested DelFin to release 50 million as an advance already this month.

What DelFin has done, being convinced of the need to act quickly in order for the federal government to be able to conclude contracts with the Cantons, although some payments will not be executed until 2022. The vaccination campaign only makes sense if an increase in the vaccination rate can be reached before the vacation period of December 2021.

The Delegation considers that the vaccination campaign is a key tool to accelerate the transition back to normal. It expects it to be implemented in a way that allows easy access to potential users. It is important, according to DelFin, that the measures focus on communication and removing the last obstacles for those who want to be immunized, without any coercion being exercised.

