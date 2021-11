The dichotomy evident in our society between those who have been administered the third dose and those who are still stuck at zero

We are currently in the middle of the vaccination campaign planned by Bern. A last attempt to try to convince the undecided and skeptical of the vaccine to be finally immunized. It is not an easy task, despite the first days of the campaign have found a more than reasonable participation, particularly in large cities.

Instead, there is a question about the costs incurred for the massive work of raising awareness currently underway (18 million francs) and the adopted strategy. Criticism has been expressed from many directions regarding the communication plan that is, or should be, at the heart of the vaccination drive.

Bern had at first aired the idea of sending a letter to all citizens, only to then backtrack and focus on a strong publicity campaign. The Zurich-based agency Rod Kommunikation, to which the government continues to rely on despite the scant results achieved so far with its slogan «Let’s get out of the pandemic together», became the target of criticism.

In fact, a message that conveys an identical message for the whole country, which does not take into account the cultural diversity between regions and differences in the rate of vaccination from one canton to another and merely translates phrases from the German language, may not be ideal if the goal is to trace widely the remaining undecided.

But what also puzzles us is also the presence, among the dozens of personalities involved in this campaign (by the way: and where is Roger Federer?), of Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, precisely the man who two months ago participated in an important event of his party, the UDC, while wearing the t-shirt of the «Freiheitstrychler», a group of traditional bell ringers who rose to fame because they are strongly opposed to restrictive measures to combat the coronavirus and the «vaccine dictatorship». However, today, in the advert for the offensive, compassionate and obviously embarrassed, Mr. Maurer states yes that he understands and respects the motivations of those who have not yet been vaccinated, but at the same time he recommends the use of the vaccine as individual protection and to leave behind all these aggravating restrictions.

It is a forced message that will hardly make inroads, despite the move to focus on a skeptic like Maurer to attempt to intercept those «hard and pure» of the primitive cantons (such as Obwalden, where there are still outbreaks due to the still very low rate of immunized) is not completely out of place.

What about Ticino? Here, 70,000 people are missing: too many. And this in spite of the fact that our canton was the first area worldwide to face the shock wave of the virus without being overwhelmed, in spite of the dramatic death toll of over a thousand people. With a targeted action - this one - Giorgio Merlani, cantonal doctor, wanted to speak directly with those citizens who are still uncertain, seeking to reiterate the concept that vaccines have been the most effective therapy to eradicate many health problems of humanity. Of course, no one - not even Merlani - will be able to convince the vaccination deniers and those who, after five billion doses administered to over half the world’s population, even dare to speak of experimental gene therapies. But it’ s more than right to try. Especially at a time like this, where we begin to prepare the vaccination recall that will bring all those who rely on scientific research in the appropriate facilities. In a short time, we will see the dichotomy become more pronounced and evident in our society between those who have been administered the third dose and those who are still stuck at zero. Trying to thin this separation is a noble task but, let’s admit it, damn difficult.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata