What changes for Ticino now that Lombardy is back in the yerllow zone? Lawyer Christopher Jackson, spoke to TeleTicino and tried to clarify by answering some specific questions.

Can I go to Italy?

Yes, even without a proven reason for need. To cross the border, however, a negative, rapid or PCR test is required, carried out in the previous 48 hours. This at least until March 5th. Attention: at least until February 15th, movement between regions is prohibited.

But can I also do the shopping?

Yes, it is possible. Provided you can prove they tested negative for a swab.

Can I also go to a physiotherapist, for example?

Yes, in Lombardy. Regional borders can only be crossed for reasons of proven necessity.

Must I have a swab, can I enter without?

Only for health reasons or proven necessity. And only if you intend to stay in Italy for less than 120 hours. In these cases, both the obligation to present a negative test and the prohibition to cross the Italian regional borders fall.

My partner is in Lombardy. Can they come to Ticino?

Yes, but when returning to Italy they will still have to show a negative test carried out at the latest 48 before.

